The Elbow Creek Fire is now 50% contained, and its new growth was again minimal, as the fire added just 54 more acres and has burned 22,955 as of Thursday, July 29.
Fire activity is diminishing, and the move currently is to full mop-up operations, the Type 1 ODF Incident Management Team 3 said in its latest update Thursday morning.
The process to "right-size" the team on the fire is beginning, with Operations Section Chief Eric Perkins saying some aircrafts will begin to return to home base or to other fires.
Crews spent Wednesday conducting a grid search on the east side of Elbow Creek, looking for spot fires. None were found, and grid searches and mop up will continue Thursday.
Mop-up operations are in full force on much of the north and east perimeters of the fire.
The crew size finishing work on the fire is currently at 1,014. The team has reported there have been six minor injuries, one minor illness and that six structures, including two residences, have been destroyed by the fire.
