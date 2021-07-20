WALLOWA COUNTY — The latest infrared mapping done on the Elbow Creek Fire shows the fire now at 17,260 acres and 15% contained, according to the latest information from Type 1 ODF Incident Management Team 3 Tuesday morning, July 20.
Crews have moved to mop-up operations on the east and north sides of the fire, which are said to be in "excellent shape."
The focus continues to be on the south and west sides, especially in the area of Grossman Creek and Sickfoot Creek. Crews are working to establish containment lines and look for areas to conduct burnout operations. They have already been successful on a major burnout operation that, over the weekend, stopped the eastward spread of the fire at Wildcat Creek.
The size of the crew battling the blaze is up to 416. There have been two minor injuries reported, and still just one structure reported to have been lost in the fire.
Structural task forces in Troy and Promise have completed their work of reducing flammable vegetation around homes, and are now being moved to assist fire line construction.
A red flag warning and the continued Level 2 and 3 evacuation notices remain in effect.
