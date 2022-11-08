Vote

Wallowa County voters will select winners in City Council races in Enterprise and Wallowa in Tuesday's election. 

Most local races in Wallowa County are uncontested in Tuesday's election, but voters in Enterprise and Wallowa had decisions to make regarding their city councils.

First returns are expected sometime after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, although a lively write-in campaign for the Enterprise City Council potentially could delay results a bit. And close races might not be determined on Tuesday night, because ballots postmarked on Election Day still count as long as they're received by the Elections Office by Nov. 15.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.