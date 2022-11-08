Most local races in Wallowa County are uncontested in Tuesday's election, but voters in Enterprise and Wallowa had decisions to make regarding their city councils.
First returns are expected sometime after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, although a lively write-in campaign for the Enterprise City Council potentially could delay results a bit. And close races might not be determined on Tuesday night, because ballots postmarked on Election Day still count as long as they're received by the Elections Office by Nov. 15.
This story will be updated as we receive election results.
Maxwell works as a paralegal and is a full-time student at Northwestern University studying public policy and administration. Stangel works at his family’s Stangel Industries, and manages the shop that does heavy equipment repair and fabrication.
Stangel missed the deadline for getting on the ballot and said he entered the race in response to social media posts by Maxwell that he thought didn't reflect the community. Maxwell said the social media posts, which have been removed, were part of a research project she's working for her master's program at Northwestern.
Other Enterprise candidates were unopposed Tuesday, including David Elliott for the No. 2 position on the council and Corey J. Otten for the No. 3 position and Ashley R. Sullivan, who was seeking reelection as mayor.
Other Wallowa candidates were unopposed Tuesday, including Paul Doherty for the No. 2 position on the council and incumbent mayor Gary Hulse.
Lostine
City Council candidates Lee Allen, Darci Calhoun and Rick Boyd are unopposed in Tuesday's election. Mayor Dustin Tippet is unopposed in his bid for reelection.
Joseph
City Council candidates Nancy Layton Parmenter and Brinda Daggett-Stanley are unopposed in Tuesday's election. Mayor Lisa Collier is unopposed in his bid for reelection.
Statewide
Republican Bobby Levy of Echo is seeking reelection in House District 58, which includes all of Wallowa and Union counties and a portion of Umatilla County. Levy faces a longshot challenge from Libertarian candidate Jesse Bonifer in a district where every Republican since 2020 has won with at least 68.3% of the vote.
Countywide
Incumbent Wallowa County Clerk Sandy Lathrop is unopposed in her bid for reelection, as is incumbent County Treasurer Ginger Goebel-Burns.
Three incumbent directors on the county's Soil and Water Conservation District are unopposed for reelection: Zone 4's Kevin W. Melville and Zone 5's Leonard Post, along with at-large director Thomas K. Smith. Rawley Bigsby is running unopposed for the Zone 2 slot to replace James Yost.
