Wallowa County voters will determine the fate of a pair of ballot measures in Tuesday's election.
Both measures were referred to voters by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners. One would permanently ban psilocybin-related businesses within unincorporated areas of the county. The second would allow the county to create a road-service district.
This story will be updated as election results are released.
Here are details about both measures:
Psilocybin
If the psilocybin measure sounds familiar, that might be because two years ago, in the November 2020 election, Wallowa County voters rejected — by 30 percentage points — a statewide ballot measure to allow psilocybin treatment centers and production facilities. But that initiative, Ballot Measure 109, passed statewide, and that's why Wallowa County voters again this November are facing a ballot issue about psilocybin, a naturally occurring hallucinogen produced by more than 200 species of fungi.
The measure allows the use of psilocybin starting in 2023, making Oregon the first state to legalize its use. The law restricts use to state-licensed facilities with trained counselors administering the drug. It does not create a market for psilocybin, and possession, consumption and manufacturing of the drug outside licensed facilities will remain illegal.
But Measure 109 also included an opt-out clause allowing local governments to refer to voters either a two-year moratorium or an outright ban on psilocybin services. Earlier this year, the Wallowa County commissioners decided to place on the November ballot a ban on psilocybin services in the county’s unincorporated areas.
Wallowa County isn’t alone: Statewide, 26 counties are voting on either a two-year moratorium or a full-fledged ban. In addition, voters in 57 cities across Oregon are voting on a psilocybin ban or moratorium.
None of the four city governments in Wallowa County chose to refer the issue to voters in November, leaving open the possibility that someone could apply to provide psilocybin services in those localities. If that occurs, the cities could approve ordinances to govern the time, place and manner in which the psilocybin services can be administered.
Psilocybin supporters, such as Sam Chapman, executive director of the Healing Advocacy Fund, point to research suggesting that the substance could have a huge role to play in treating mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. The Healing Advocacy Fund is a nonprofit organization supporting the implementation of Measure 109.
But Susan Roberts, the chair of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners, said keeping the hallucinogen under control is the main reason why the commissioners oppose turning it loose in the county and also cited a potentially increased workload for overworked law enforcement officers. But she also said the commissioners could revisit the ban if additional research demonstrates the benefits of psilocybin.
Road district
Roberts has emphasized that the road district, if voters approve its formation, would not be a taxing district. No taxes will be assessed due to the formation of the road district, she said.
Roberts said that the idea behind the road-district proposal is to ensure that the county receives a full share of funds from two separate federal payments.
Here's the background: Wallowa County receives two annual federal payments each fiscal year. The first payment is from the Secure Rural Schools Act of 2000, which is intended to offset lost timber revenues that provided funding for the county Road Department, and to the Wallowa County Education Services District for county schools.
The second payment is known as payment in lieu of taxes (PILT), which is paid instead of property taxes for the 58% of Wallowa County lands managed by the federal government. This payment flows into the county’s general fund to help pay for operations of other departments.
But there’s a catch, Roberts explained: A portion of a PILT payment made later in the same fiscal year is subject to a reduction formula. She said the formula has cost Wallowa County an average of $500,000 a year over the past several years.
If Wallowa County voters approve the formation of the road service district, the district — not the county — would receive the payment from the Secure Rural Schools Act. That, in turn, would mean that the following payment of PILT funds in the same fiscal year would not be subject to the reduction formula, allowing the county general fund to receive the full amount.
