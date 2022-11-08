Psilocybin mushroom

Psilocybin mushrooms are seen in this photograph. Wallowa County voters have a chance in the Nov. 8 election to enact a ban on treatment centers and production of psilocybin in unincorporated areas of the county.

 Wallowa County Chieftain/File Photo

Wallowa County voters will determine the fate of a pair of ballot measures in Tuesday's election.

Both measures were referred to voters by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners. One would permanently ban psilocybin-related businesses within unincorporated areas of the county. The second would allow the county to create a road-service district.

