The Enterprise Elks annual crab and prime rib feed Saturday, March 14, will auction a bison skull to support the post-fire needs of Joseph Charter School students. The skull is donated by Stangel Bison Ranch.
“The funds from the auction will be donated by the Elks Lodge to the school to help replace athletic equipment lost in the January fire. Insurance coverage goes only so far,” Eric Stangel said. “There’s school athletic equipment, like basketballs, a volleyball net and so many other things that will be needed to bring that gym back to life.”
The Elks Lodge dinner also features a dessert auction that benefits the Casey Eye Institute. Last year the Enterprise lodge raised more money at their auction than any other lodge in the state. That includes Portland, Bend and other lodges in larger population centers.
“We have the trophy right here,” Stangel said, pointing proudly at a bronze elk mounted on a stand.
The Enterprise Elks Lodge Crab and Prime Rib feed doors open at 5 p.m. The menu options include fresh cracked crab.
“We’ll go to Long Beach, Wash., three days before the dinner. This year we are bringing back 300 pounds of fresh-cracked crab,” event organizer Janis Buffam said. “Last year we ran out, but that’s not gonna happen this year.”
The auctions begin at 6 p.m., not 6:30 as listed on the poster. Tickets at the door, cash or check only. Prices range from $25 to $37 depending upon your menu choice. You do not have to participate in the dinner if you just want to come for the auction at 6 p.m., Buffam said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.