ChristmasBaskets.jpg

From left, Randy Morgan and Chad Stangel look over some of the 93 food baskets packed as volunteers get ready to distribute them along with bags of presents to area families Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Enterprise Elks Lodge. A similar program is underway for this Christmas.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File

ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Elks are again partnering with more than a dozen local organizations to help ensure that those in need have a good Christmas meal and some presents for the kids, too, according to a press release.

Elks member Randy Morgan said groups such as churches, 4-H, FFA, FFCLA, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Granges and public organizations, as well as individuals contribute to the Enterprise Elks’ Christmas Basket Program.

