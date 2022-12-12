From left, Randy Morgan and Chad Stangel look over some of the 93 food baskets packed as volunteers get ready to distribute them along with bags of presents to area families Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Enterprise Elks Lodge. A similar program is underway for this Christmas.
ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Elks are again partnering with more than a dozen local organizations to help ensure that those in need have a good Christmas meal and some presents for the kids, too, according to a press release.
Elks member Randy Morgan said groups such as churches, 4-H, FFA, FFCLA, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Granges and public organizations, as well as individuals contribute to the Enterprise Elks’ Christmas Basket Program.
Morgan, who is this year’s chairman for the program, said food baskets scaled to the size of a family and containing a basic Christmas dinner are distributed throughout the community.
At the same time, the Tree of Giving project, headed by Mandy Decker and Amy Stangel, is underway. The names of children up to age 17, and “special gifts” for seniors living alone are collected and Christmas baskets and gifts are wrapped for them.
People who wish to be a recipient for the Tree of Giving should have their form turned as soon as possible. These forms may be turned in to Enterprise, Joseph, Lostine, and Wallowa city halls, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office or mailed to Enterprise Elks, P.O. Box K, Enterprise, OR 97828.
For this year’s Tree of Giving, all children from the same family will be listed on one tag, instead of separate tags for each child.
The last day to get a present to the tree is Friday, Dec. 16.
Individuals and families must apply in order to receive a basket. Forms also are available at Community Connection, Wallowa Food City, the city of Enterprise, Building Healthy Families, and the Facebook page Tree of Giving and Elks Christmas Basket.
Participants are urged to be complete in filling out the forms, so there will be no mistakes on delivery day, Friday, Dec. 23. Individuals in need who have not been contacted may do so by calling Morgan at 541-263-0327 before Monday, Dec. 19.
Morgan said costs of the program are rising, so monetary donations are welcome and will only be used for the Christmas Basket program, the Tree of Giving or put into the program’s account for use next Christmas season. Mail donations to Elks Christmas Basket Program, BPOE 1829, P.O. Box K, Enterprise, OR 97828.
