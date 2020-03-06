The Joseph Eagles boys’ basketball team fell 51-46 in a heartbreaking triple overtime loss versus Prairie City in the state playoffs.
The Eagles played their usual stellar defense but had some trouble finding the hoop. After a hard-fought first quarter, Joseph was down 14-7
The Panthers played a very physical game with the squad picking up its seventh foul early in the second quarter. The Eagles defense held the Panthers scoreless for nearly half the second quarter, although the hoop remained elusive for Joseph.
The Eagles started to sputter to life toward the end of the quarter, featuring Mason Ferré scoring five, including a three-pointer, in the final minute before the half. When the smoke cleared, the Eagles had pulled within three, 20-17.
Riding the momentum, the Eagles pulled within one upon the opening of the frame, 20-19. The teams traded buckets beginning the quarter, but the Eagle’s defense held steady. About midway through the quarter, a Chase Murray shot from behind the paint put the Eagles up 24-22. The frame ended with the Eagles up 27-26.
The two squads took turns scoring in the opening minutes final frame. The Panthers went up 29-28 with 5 minutes left in the final period, but the Eagles answered back with a bucket to retake the lead a minute later. The Eagles were up 30-29 with three minutes remaining.
Chase Murray put up two for a 34-32 lead with 53 seconds remaining, but the Panthers came back with a score at 37 seconds. The game went into a 4-minute overtime.
The first overtime period saw Mason Ferré draw first blood, which the Panthers matched. A pair of free throws by Carson Littlepage and a jumper by Murray put the Eagles up 42-38 with 53 seconds remaining. The Panthers scored and Joseph turned the ball over on its possession, allowing the Panthers to tie in the waning seconds.
The following OT saw the both squads hanging tough. The Eagles led 46-44 with 18 seconds remaining. The Panthers missed their initial shot, but an offensive rebound allowed PC to tie with 2 seconds remaining.
Overtime 3 saw a thoroughly exhausted Eagles' squad unable to find the bucket. The Panthers needed only a point to win, but scored five to put the Eagles away, 51-46.
Chase Murray led the scoring with 15 on the board while hauling in an even dozen rebounds. Mason Ferré put 11 through the iron and seized nine boards. Hadley Miller tossed in eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.