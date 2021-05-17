ENTERPRISE — An Energy Brown Bag on energy planning is set to take place at noon Thursday, May 20. The meeting will take a look at comprehensive energy planning efforts that are coming together in Wallowa County.
"Long-range planning can ensure a reliable mix of energy sources for local residents, prioritize energy efficiency and renewable energy development, access to funding, keeping energy dollars local and creating community resilience," a press release on the event states.
To view the meeting, visit wallowaresources.org.
