comish microgrids 9635.jpg

Joe Basile, standing, community energy program manager at Wallowa Resources, makes a presentation on the county's microgrid project to the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners at the board’s Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, meeting. From left are Commissioners Susan Roberts and John Hillock. Commissioner Todd Nash attended via Zoom.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — A leader in the effort to write a Community Energy Strategic Plan for Wallowa County says that a final draft of the plan will be ready by Sept. 20 — and he wants the county commissioners to formally adopt it.

Joe Basile, community energy program manager at Wallowa Resources, updated the commissioners on the progress of the plan at their Wednesday, Sept. 6 meeting.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.