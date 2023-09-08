Joe Basile, standing, community energy program manager at Wallowa Resources, makes a presentation on the county's microgrid project to the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners at the board’s Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, meeting. From left are Commissioners Susan Roberts and John Hillock. Commissioner Todd Nash attended via Zoom.
ENTERPRISE — A leader in the effort to write a Community Energy Strategic Plan for Wallowa County says that a final draft of the plan will be ready by Sept. 20 — and he wants the county commissioners to formally adopt it.
Joe Basile, community energy program manager at Wallowa Resources, updated the commissioners on the progress of the plan at their Wednesday, Sept. 6 meeting.
“Commissioner (John) Hillock is on the leadership team, so he’s aware of the process, but we’re pretty close to being done,” Basile said. “I’m here to ask the Board of Commissioners to adopt the energy plan as a standalone document residing with the Planning Department.”
He called the plan a “living document” that should be reviewed regularly.
“We’d like to update it on an annual or semiannual basis,” he said, adding that an advisory group would be charged with implementing the plan.
Wallowa Resources and the county kicked off the plan in August 2021. They had their first leadership meeting in April 2022.
One of the primary goals of the plan is to establish microgrids throughout the county. A microgrid is a locally controlled electrical grid that can connect with the larger grid or operate independently. Microgrids can offer improved customer reliability and resilience in the event of grid disturbances.
Basile said the microgrids are expected to burn biomass in the Wallowa area, use solar power in the Enterprise area and hydropower at Joseph.
“Hood River County did it a couple of years ago, so we’d be the second county to adopt this kind of planning,” Hillock said. “Wallowa Resources also has been successful in getting some grants to work on this microgrid project and these are all dovetailed together. They’re doing some good work out there and hopefully some of the projects will benefit, like the little sawmill in Wallowa and possibly the (Wallowa Lake) Dam and some of the sidewalk they’re doing as well.”
Of course, the hydropower project at the dam will have to wait until it’s refurbished, which isn’t expected to start until fall of 2024. The others, Basile said, could start anytime.
Basile also listed a set of guiding principals established for the plan:
