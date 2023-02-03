WALLOWA — After the Aug. 11 hailstorm that damaged so many homes and businesses in Wallowa, Energy Trust of Oregon is making its incentives available to all residential customers of Pacific Power in Wallowa, according to a press release.
This support is available regardless of how a building is heated, the release stated.
Incentive offers are designed to lower or eliminate the upfront cost of energy-saving improvements like installing high-efficiency windows and insulation.
A study of local power use showed people heating with alternative fuels often supplement that with electric heat, so energy-saving projects could still help lower their energy use and costs. What’s more, Wallowa’s population of just over 800 people is, on average, older with lower median incomes and limited access to services available in larger communities. This means many residents already face a high energy burden.
To help connect residents with support, Energy Trust is working with groups like Blue Mountain Region Long-Term Recovery Group and Wallowa Resources and coordinating with other funding sources such as the Oregon Department of Energy.
Blue Mountain has stated it's assessing 330 cases in Wallowa, including buildings that suffered damage to roofs, windows, external HVAC units and interior spaces.
A community survey revealed that almost a third of damaged properties were uninsured.
“Energy Trust’s experience supporting rebuilding efforts is providing opportunities to take a more flexible, proactive and collaborative approach in delivering energy offers,” said Caryn Appler, Energy Trust’s Eastern Oregon outreach manager. “This approach is essential in serving communities impacted by natural disasters and those that have been historically underserved by energy programs.”
With frequent power outages caused by bad weather, many Wallowa residents choose alternative fuels like wood, oil and propane, which stay on when the electric power goes out. This makes them ineligible for some Energy Trust incentives. However, after the hailstorm, Energy Trust received support from the Oregon Public Utility Commission to make its incentives available to all residential customers of Pacific Power in Wallowa, regardless of the heat source they use.
For more information on the available incentives, contact Chris Wilson with Energy Trust of Oregon at 317-919-2601 or Christy Llieuallen of Blue Mountain at 541-276-2661 or christy@uwbluemt.org.
