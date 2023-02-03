WALLOWA — After the Aug. 11 hailstorm that damaged so many homes and businesses in Wallowa, Energy Trust of Oregon is making its incentives available to all residential customers of Pacific Power in Wallowa, according to a press release.

This support is available regardless of how a building is heated, the release stated.

