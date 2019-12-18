The Enterprise City Council approved ATV’s on city streets, postponed a utility rate hike, and commended Officer George Kohlhepp at a content-rich meeting Dec 8.
A new ordinance allowing and governing the use of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) on streets within the city limits of Enterprise will take effect Jan. 8. The Enterprise City Council approved it on a nearly unanimous vote Monday, Dec. 9.
The new ordinance allows licensed drivers 16 years old and older to operate ATVs on city streets. Drivers and all passengers younger than 18 are required to wear helmets. ATVs must obey the same speed limit laws as passenger vehicles.
The only time ATVs are allowed on sidewalks is to plow snow. ATVs are not allowed to operate on city streets that are also state highways, such as River and North streets and portions of OR3 and OR82.
The lone holdout in the roll-call vote was Councilman Bruce Blivin, who had expressed concerns that the new ordinance did not sufficiently cover the city in potential liability cases. City Recorder Lacey McQuead said that the city attorney had looked the proposed ordinance over and said it should be sufficient.
She said one request by the council that golf carts be included as ATVs was not included because they are governed under state laws pertaining specifically to golf courses. State law restricts them to areas adjacent to golf courses.
The ordinance includes in its definition of ATVs vehicles such as side-by-sides.
The ordinance takes effect Jan. 8, as that date is 30 days after its ratification by the council.
McQuead again requested that the council table a proposed resolution on increasing utility rates. She said she understood the council’s request to have cost comparisons for both the water and sewer funds showing increases in utilities, test samples and chemical costs and will have that information available at the January meeting.
Several councilors suggested having information available to present to the public on exactly why utility rates are being raised. Councilman Micah Agnew suggested creating a detailed packet to present to city residents. Councilman David Elliott agreed.
“We’ve got to say why we’re taking more of their money,” he said. “We can’t just say we want a 5% increase. We’ve got to say why we want a 5% increase.”
Early in the meeting, Police Chief Joel Fish presented a letter of commendation to Officer George Kohlhepp for his excellent work in de-escalating a domestic situation without it becoming violent.
The citation read, “On Monday evening, Dec. 2, 2019, Officer George Kohlhepp exhibited exceptional de-escalation skills while serving an order authorizing protective custody from Malheur County, Ore.
“Officer Kohlhepp was assisting Child Protective Services in taking custody of two small children from a father who was exhibiting erratic behavior most likely due to mental illness and substance abuse. The father, who had a history of violent behavior, immediately became irate and demonstrated preattack indicators. Officer Kohlhepp de-escalated the situation and convinced the father to relinquish his children to the care of Child Protective Services.
“This situation could have easily escalated into a violent confrontation in front of two small children. Officer Kohlhepp’s professional demeanor prevented any necessity for physical force. Officer Kohlhepp’s actions were exemplary and reflect highly, not only upon yourself, but on the image and reputation of the Enterprise Police Department.”
With the presentation of the letter by Fish, the entire council, fellow police officers and other officials applauded.
In another matter, Andie Lueders, representing the Wallowa County Ice Rink, requested assistance from the city to replace the rink’s plastic liner. The council approved $1,000 from its Opportunity Fund for the request.
Lueders said she hopes water can be put into the ice rink at city park this weekend, but it depends on when Enterprise will get enough extended cold weather to freeze it and make it ready for use. She said she hopes for it to be available during Christmas break from school.
Prior to the next meeting — Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. — a public hearing is planned on a request that the city vacate Ina Lane. McQuead said she hopes the council can decide on the vacation request during the meeting.
