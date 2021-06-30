ENTERPRISE — Joan Gilbert is stepping outside her comfort zone.
Gilbert, a graphic artist who lives in Enterprise, is seeking to expand her artistic ability while completing a major project that, when done, will be three years in the making.
The project, called “Wallowa Lake: 55x55,” will be completed next year and, when done, will be on display at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture.
“Basically, I started two years ago with a three-year project (that) by the time I turned 55, I will have done 55 pieces of artwork — all pertaining to Wallowa Lake,” she said.
That 55th birthday — and with it, the project’s deadline — is still a year away, but is fast-approaching, and will be here in August 2022.
The reasons behind the project are many. One of them, she said, is to work with media outside of her comfort zone. Yes, there will be watercolor and acrylic paintings — the ones she knows best — of Wallowa Lake from various angles.
That will be just a taste, though, of what she is trying out.
“Part of the reason I started this project was to give me an excuse to sample all types of media and techniques. I’ve done illustration before, and children’s book illustration,” she said.
Dabbling in new media
Pastels. Oil. Cold-wax paintings. Wood carvings. Mosaics. Potentially a monochromatic, black-and-white piece.
“I may even have a bronze in the show, and that is way out of my comfort level,” she said. “You name it, I am going to try to experiment.”
Wallowa Lake, she said, was chosen as the subject for several “sentimental” reasons.
“My family spent a lot of time up there — it’s sentimental,” she said. “I spent six years being art director at Wallowology. I learned a lot about the lake and learned how special it is with the moraine and the protections.”
Choosing just one subject for the focal point, she said, was a way to keep her from deciding which subject to focus on in different mediums.
The pieces won’t be identical in scope, either.
“It doesn’t have to be the same scene of Wallowa Lake,” she said, saying an example of a variance “could be a focus on ponderosa with the mountains in the background.”
One of the pieces, for example, is a pastel of fireworks over the lake. Another is an icy winter scene painted in watercolor. Yet another has the lake in the background and is focused on a bird nest in the trees.
The bronze piece she is hoping to complete — and currently is in the process of making a clay sculpture of — is Wally, the Wallowa Lake sea monster.
As to the reasons (in addition to corresponding with her age) for doing such a high volume of pieces?
It gives her plenty of opportunity to experiment, and will help her work through a fear she carries with her artwork.
“If I did just three pieces, then I might get over-obsessed with those. I wanted to keep things loose and keep moving forward. If I have a goal of a lot of pieces I keep moving forward,” she said. “One of the things I always knew I had — and I have to work through it, is sort of the fear of finishing. I tend to overwork things. It could be pretty darn good and I keep noodling with it, and it ruins it.”
To prevent “noodling,” when she reaches a point where a piece is close to done, but needs that final, finishing touch, she’ll shelve it for a while, focus on another piece, then return to the incomplete one.
“I don’t want to ruin this, (but) I’m not sure what to do, so I put it away,” she said.
As a result, she is about two-thirds of the way through the project, but many pieces are in this limbo stage of close, but not quite done. She said 12 of the pieces are complete. Many of the others are at about 75% done.
“Some of them need little pops of color, a little more depth,” she said. “I know what to do, and I know I need to get around to it. Some of them, I like it as it is, but I know it’s not done. I don’t know what to do with it.”
She quipped, as a result, that she may be putting final touches on the night before the display is set up.
A graphic designer by trade
Gilbert, a La Grande native, originally got a degree in economics from what is now Eastern Oregon University, and didn’t seriously consider art until she was prodded by her parents to take an art class. She finally did her junior year at Eastern, finished the core classes for art, then continued her schooling at Oregon State University to get a degree in graphic design and illustration.
She has turned that into a career as a graphic designer, and has worked with over 100 businesses since moving to Wallowa County in 2002.
With the additional time being undertaken on the project, she is working on it three days a week from her home studio, and the other two days does graphic design work, including for Wallowology and for prior clients.
“I’m doing what I call maintenance work for my clients in updating ads and stuff like that. That helps me carve out time (for 55x55),” she said.
And while the graphic design work has been rewarding — and could be a fall-back plan — she is hopeful this step outside of her comfort zone could be successful enough to allow her to become a full-time artist.
“Can I actually start a career from this? That is the big question,” she said. “I’m hoping by the end I’ll have fallen in love with a medium and I’ll want to work with that. If I get a gallery representation that would be great.”
