With the safety, health and success of their students foremost in mind, the Enterprise School District’s Long Range Facilities Planning committee has begun to determine the most essential needs for their schools and community’s future.
The group consists of people intimately familiar with the school and students, including Mike Rowley, Kannon Miller, Jared Hillock, Tim Melville, Patrick Patterson and Kathryn Stangel. School board members are participating in this process as well.
At a Monday, Dec. 9 meeting, the group began to choose which renovations, upgrades, and new facilities would best meet the district’s 21st century needs. They had the help of their TAP consultants, the Wenaha Group, who conducted the facilities evaluations. They considered four areas that need improvements according to the TAP assessment: the roof, deferred maintenance, safety and security and space and classroom planning.
Discussions included upgrades and improvements that are desirable for the athletic facilities, including replacing worn and unsafe bleachers at the football field, and repairing problems, including freezing pipes, now evident in the new field house. “The bleachers at the football field are hard for grandparents to navigate,” Rowley said. “It can be a safety issue for them and for younger folks who are trying to move higher in the stands.” Other issues with athletic facilities included having sufficient indoor space for winter P.E. and team practices, along with concerns about the slippery condition of the little gym’s floor and consequent hazard to youngsters.
The need for better school security occupied a major portion of the group’s discussions. They considered the use of technology — cameras (including those with night-vision capability) to monitor the campus and some indoor areas including gyms, as well as doors that would lock and unlock at preset times. Other security improvement discussed included more secure — but still attractive — fencing around the school grounds and using reflective films on classroom windows to reduce their visibility for the outside. ADA access for people with disabilities also made the list of important considerations.
At the end of the discussions, it was time to make preliminary choices of what repairs and improvements were needed — and which would just be optional, and "nice to have."
Committee members divided into teams, and not surprisingly, the teams independently made the same “needed” and “nice” choices.
High on the list of needed improvements recommended by the TAP report: a new roof on all buildings, complete the ongoing stormwater project, modernize the science room(s), remodel bathrooms to provide handicapped accessibility and install new bleachers and a new irrigation pump at the football field.
Improved security, including a way for administrative staff to “buzz” visitors into the building, was also high on the list.
Asbestos abatement, modernizing locker rooms and general HVAC system improvements were also on everyone’s must have project list.
“Nice to have” included more parking space, added air conditioning and additional gym space.
The Wenaha Group consultants will provide cost estimates for the must-have and nice-to-have improvements at the late January gathering of the Enterprise School District’s Long Range facilities Planning. Funding for the projects will come through a bond, anticipated to be on the November ballot, and matching funds of up to $4 million from the state.
