ENTERPRISE — City officials on Monday, Aug. 8, will discuss the expenditure of more than $220,000 Enterprise is expected to receive this month under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The discussion will take place at the August City Council meeting. It begins with a work session at 6 p.m. followed by the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.