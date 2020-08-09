Enterprise City Council

Agenda for Aug. 10, 2020 regularly scheduled council meeting

Enterprise City Hall, 102 E. North St. 541-426-4196 www.enterpriseoregon.org

To participate by phone, call +1-571-317-3112

Access Code: 432-873-269

6 p.m. Work session:

6:30 p.m.

1. Call meeting to order Mayor (Pro-tem) Jenni Word

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll call

4. Moment of reflection 60 seconds

6. Agenda additions if any

7. Consent Agenda: Items of a routine nature are placed on the Consent Agenda at the discretion of the City Council.

Approval of July 13, 2020, City Council Meeting Minutes and approval of July Accounts Payable.

8. Citizen comments (Limit 3 minutes unless preapproved prior to meeting)

9. Department Actions and Updates

City Administration: Lacey McQuead

Fire Department: Paul Karvoski

Library Department: Denine Rautenstrauch

Police Department: Joel Fish

Public Works: Ronnie Neil

10: Old Business:

CETRA Grant Changes, Juniper Jam and Courthouse Concert Series, Main Street Show & Shine

11: New Business:

Request for Airport Committee Announcement: Lacey McQuead

Announcement: council member

Appointment vs Application Process: Lacey McQuead

12. Executive session: None scheduled

13. Future meetings/dates to remember:

Next council meeting: 6 p.m. Sept. 14, 2020

