Enterprise City Council
Meeting agenda for Monday, Sept. 14
Enterprise City Hall - 102 E. North Street 541-426-4196; www.enterpriseoregon.org
Call in No. 1-872-240-3212 access code: 548-003-829
6 p.m. Work session:
6:30 p.m.
1. Call regular council meeting to order
Addition: Swearing in of Brandon Miller as city councilor for Position No. 4 by Mayor (Pro-tem) Jenni Word.
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll call
4. 60 seconds reflection time
6. Agenda additions if any
7. Consent agenda, approval of Aug. 10 minutes and approval of August Accounts Payable.
8. Citizen comments – limit to 3 minutes
9. Department actions and updates
• City administration: Lacey McQuead
• Fire Department: Paul Karvoski
• Library: Denine Rautenstrauch
• Police Department: Joel Fish
• Public Works: Ronnie Neill
10. Old Business:
• Airport Committee update: Councilors Bruce Bliven and Dave Elliott
• Woodlands and Watershed Festival update: Lacey McQuead
11. New Business
• Wallowa County Smoke Management Community Response Plan: Lisa Mahon
• Enterprise Country Inn: Lacey McQuead
• CETRA Grant for Ice Rink: Andie Lueders
Appointment of planning commissioner No. 5 on recommendation from the Planning Commission.
• Police Chief hiring process: Lacey McQuead/Pro-tem Mayor Word
12. Executive session: None scheduled
13. Future meetings: Regular council meeting Monday, Oct. 12
If you need disability accommodation to participate, please notify the city of Enterprise at 541-426-4196 or email lmcquead@enterpriseoregon.org. All Council meetings are recorded and retained as required by ORS 166-200-0235.
