ENTERPRISE — Bruce Eien was an offensive innovator in high school football — a longtime coach who drew up elaborate offensive schemes, shared them willingly, and impacted the sport from coast to coast.
Eien, who for the last two years was an assistant football coach at Enterprise — one year at the junior high level and one year at EHS — died late Wednesday, Dec. 21. He was 57. He had been undergoing treatment for a tumor on his pituitary gland at a Boise hospital.
Eien was a coach in the local community for just a short time, but had a knack for the game that reached beyond Northeastern Oregon. For decades, he formed playbooks that have been used by coaches across the country and formed relationships with those coaches and players that have stretched just as far.
His coast-to-coast impact on the game includes how he helped, and became a mentor to, Monte Dilworth. Dilworth, now an assistant head coach at Lithonia High School outside Atlanta, Georgia, knew Eien for six years. While the two never met in person, they frequently discussed football over video chats, texts and calls.
Dilworth was introduced to Eien's football schemes while as head coach at West Broward High School outside Miami, Florida.
“I contacted him, we started talking, he started giving (me) ideas,” Dilworth said.
In one season, West Broward made an impressive turnaround, going from 4-6 in 2016 to reaching the regional semifinals in 2017, where it fell to nationally known St. Thomas Aquinas.
“Bruce did wonderful things," Dilworth said. "He was so open where other coaches would be secretive about stuff. Bruce just brought me in with open arms. He was a brother.
“Bruce was the type of person who would give me the shirt off his back; you don’t see a lot of people who are genuine like him.”
On the West Coast, Kevin Swift, longtime head coach at Gold Beach, said nearly the exact same words when speaking of his longtime friend.
“Bruce was as intelligent and diversified as a coach as I have ever seen,” Swift said. “He would literally give you the shirt off his back. There’s not many people like that running around the planet anymore.”
Swift, the head coach at Oregon's Gold Beach for 20 years, said he and Eien had a similar upbringing in that both were California-raised in Orange County.
“(We) both went to private schools and fell in love with the game,” Swift said.
Both went into coaching in Southern California, with Eien coaching 15 years at his alma mater, Brethren Christian.
The two ran into each other at offseason camps over the years. Swift moved up to Gold Beach to coach the Panthers in 1997, and a football camp at the school took off in the years afterward.
“It was a fabulous experience for the kids," Swift said, but there was an unexpected benefit: "One of the byproducts we found out was it was a great opportunity for coaches to clinic with other coaches."
In time, the coach began to bring coaches from the Southern California region to guest coach at the camp. One year, Bruce Eien received the invite.
“He’s very personal, very likable, not only a great ambassador for the game, but a great person to share knowledge of a variety of things football-related,” Swift said.
Deep knowledge
Eien became known for his sets based in the single-wing offense, but his knowledge of the game went much deeper than the Xs and Os.
“He might have run those things, (but) he was very much interested in all the knowledge, all the schemes, all the evolution and history of the game from a coaching aspect,” Swift said.
For example: Swift, Eien and two other coaches discussed ways to defend the double-wing offense, one that Swift said was well-known in California.
The on-field payoff was that Swift’s team won the 2011 state championship over Scio because of his team’s ability to stop that offense.
“Bruce loved the offensive game,” Swift said. “That’s not to say he couldn’t coach defense. He was an excellent defensive coach. Bruce just chose to spend his downtime on offense and the history of offense.”
In all, Eien coached 36 years, including as head coach at Brethren Christian and a two-year head coaching stint at Crow High School near Eugene. He was also an assistant coach at several schools, including at Harrisburg during its championship season in 3A football in 2016.
“Using a variety of offensive schemes over his career Bruce has developed simple to install but difficult to defend offensive systems,” the website coaches-clinic.com says in its biography on Eien. “He has presented these systems over the internet for the last 20 years and is one of the original Coaching website pioneers, starting with his BC Warrior and Chuck n Duck websites. He has expanded his web presence with his new coaching blogs and YouTube channel.”
Sharing his knowledge of the game was one of his passions, and Swift said Eien had one of the first websites to share information with other coaches.
“With Bruce, it was open arms all the time,” Dilworth said. “…He was so giving with his knowledge.”
His methods for sharing information grew as social media did. He not only produced more than 200 videos on his YouTube channel showcasing plays, but helped put out several DVDs on offensive sets. He was known for his passion for the single-wing offense, including what he dubbed the FAT formation.
Josh Harman, who just completed his first year as Enterprise High School's head football coach, coached with Eien for two years — one year at the junior high and this past season at EHS.
While at a football camp in Los Angeles in 2021, Harman learned that Eien and his wife, Brenda, had moved to Wallowa County. While he didn’t know much about Eien when they first met, Harman quickly realized the depth of Eien’s knowledge and passion for the sport.
“I just wanted to meet with him to ask a few questions and pick his brain,” Harman said of his first meeting with Eien. “Next I knew he was volunteering to coach the junior high team. He was a walking football encyclopedia.”
According to Harman, Eien coached three players who went onto the NFL, and an additional eight players who played collegiately.
A tweet about his death received more than 150 replies in just nine hours, with many of them coming from football coaches praising what he brought to the game.
“The comments are almost goose-bumpy,” Harman said. “You don’t have to read far to know he had an impact on people.”
One of those comments, from Chris Brown, author of the book “The Art of Small Football,” called Eien a legend.
“Bruce's websites (and the man himself) were incredible resources (and ahead of their time) and helped me tremendously,” Brown tweeted. “And some of his exotics (FAT formation, stupid sweep, etc.) are seen every weekend.”
Harman said his impact in the local community in his brief time here was seen in the outpouring of support for his family in recent days after his health took a turn.
“It’s been amazing to watch, especially our staff only coaching the high schoolers for a year, just seeing how the community rallied around him. (It) just showed me the impact he had,” Harman said.
That impact is one that will be known in Wallowa County for a while, Harman said.
“He might have only been here for two years,” he said, “but I think we’re going to be feeling his impact with our football program for years to come.”
Dilworth, like Swift, called Eien an ambassador for the sport, and said he intends to represent Eien every chance he has.
“First we lost a brother, we lost a ton of knowledge, and we lost an innovator and a friend,” he said. “We lost a football coach, but we lost somebody who was a caring man.”
Swift called Eien’s death “devastating,” and said his loss is like losing a family member.
“I wish I had words to say how much I loved him, how much I am sorry for his family,” he said.
“There are no words.”
A GoFundMe page to support the Eien family has been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/f/bruce-eien-medical.
