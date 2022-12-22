Eien.jpg

Eien

ENTERPRISE — Bruce Eien was an offensive innovator in high school football — a longtime coach who drew up elaborate offensive schemes, shared them willingly, and impacted the sport from coast to coast.

Eien, who for the last two years was an assistant football coach at Enterprise — one year at the junior high level and one year at EHS — died late Wednesday, Dec. 21. He was 57. He had been undergoing treatment for a tumor on his pituitary gland at a Boise hospital.

