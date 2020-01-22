When Enterprise Mayor Stacey Karvoski reappointed council members to city committees Monday, Jan. 13, all agreed to accept the committee assignments they’d held for at least the past year.
City Recorder Lacey McQuead agreed it would be beneficial for Enterprise residents to know which council members serve on which committees so they know to whom they should address concerns.
The committee assignments for 2020 are:
Administrative/Executive Committee:
Karvoski, Council President Jenni Word and Councilman Larry Christman.
Fire Department Committee:
Councilmen Dave Elliot, Chris Pritchard and Micah Agnew.
Library Committee:
Karvoski and Councilmen Agnew and Bruce Bliven.
Police Department Committee:
Word, Elliot and Bliven
Public Works Committee:
Agnew, Pritchard and Christman.
Motel Tax Committee:
Karvoski, Agnew and Elliott.
