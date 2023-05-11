ENTERPRISE — A public hearing on the city of Enterprise's housing needs analysis didn't attract any public testimony during the City Council's meeting Monday, May 10, but councilors discussed related issues afterward.
The document, created with the help of the state Department of Land Conservation and Development, is intended to serve as a basis for the city to document new information regarding the city’s Buildable Land Inventory, population and housing trends and development policies aimed at providing adequate land within the urban growth boundary to accommodate the next 20 years of population growth.
The overall goal is to ease a housing crunch in the city of Enterprise. At an earlier meeting, state officials estimated that the city would add 130 new residents over the next 20 years. Those additional residents would require 57 new housing units, the analysis showed.
Councilor Brandon Miller expressed concerns over private ownership of vacant land reflected on the map accompanying the analysis, saying that much vacant land is being used as part of the calculation and likely will not be sold because property owners aren’t interested in selling. He questioned whether the city can provide any incentive to get landowners to sell.
City Administrator Lacey McQuead said that has been part of a conversation with the city Planning Commission over the past couple of years, but at present, the city is unsure what incentives to offer.
Councilor David Elliott had a concern regarding a proposed reduction of lot sizes; presumably, such a reduction would allow more housing to be built. But Elliott said people who live in Enterprise or who are interested in moving to the city don't want housing more condensed.
McQuead said the analysis document doesn’t require any change. Rather, it has policy suggestions for the Planning Commission to review portions of city code to assist with the housing shortage.
Elliott said he believes it’s a better option to consider bringing more land into the urban growth boundary rather than modifying the city Land Use Code.
However, McQuead said, incorporating more land into the UGB isn’t an option given the amount of vacant land within the city limits at present.
Councilor Rick Freeman said that he doesn’t want to have people choosing to move to Enterprise just because property is so cheap. It said he's concerned that the analysis will just provide more opportunity for low-income housing.
McQuead said that the analysis document does not make any changes to the current land-use code.
Councilor Eric Stangel said that he understood this document as a guideline to help improve the housing shortages, not a document that changed current livability in Enterprise.
McQuead said the city has in place ordinances to govern zoning. She said anyone who chooses to request a variance to construct on a nonstandard lot, goes before the Planning Commission for a final decision. The only time the City Council hears an application for a variance or conditional use is if there is an appeal to the commission’s decision.
She asked the council to keep in mind that any changes to the existing land-use code would be approved by the council.
Community planner Steve Faust recommended the council review the policy suggestions in the land-use analysis. McQuead read each policy individually and asked for questions or concerns from the council, which agreed that the policies that were recommended by the needs analysis results are acceptable.
Stangel moved to approve the analysis as an ancillary document to the city’s Comprehensive Land-Use Plan under Ordinance No. 603. The motion was seconded and passed unanimously.
Utility rate hikes
In another matter, the council reviewed the letter the city sent to utility customers in April about the effect of rising costs on the Public Works Department.
The letter stated that sewer rates would increase 1.5% a year through 2025 and the street maintenance fee will increase from $1 a month to $3. The latter increase is necessary, city officials said, because the city this year did not receive external grants to fund repairs and maintenance of city streets.
A complete list of rate fees and explanations is available at the city’s website under Resolution No. 690.
Other business
In other business, the council:
• Received a copy of a document submitted by Jude Graham about text to 911 services. Graham recently made a similar pitch for the service to the Joseph City Council and said at that time she planned to approach other governmental bodies in the county on the issue. McQuead said she understands it is something the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office is planning to implement after it completes upgrades currently underway. The service allows users to send text messages to 911 in areas or situations where calls may not be possible.
• Approved three requests for $1,000 each in advertising assistance from organizations promoting local events. The three events are the Main Street Show & Shine, Woodlands and Watershed Festival and the Hells Canyon Mule Days.
• Approved an interfund transfer for one-time merit awards to employees who are not represented by a union.
