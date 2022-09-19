ENTERPRISE — A parking complaint involving the Wallowa County Fair was discussed by the Enterprise City Council when it met Monday, Sept. 12, but the council agreed no action would be taken.
Mayor Ashley Sullivan read a letter from Michelle Musia regarding parking on Lyle Street, which runs along the west side of the Wallowa County Fairgrounds. Livestock is regularly unloaded along that street to be ushered into the fair’s livestock arena.
Musia said someone had removed “no parking” signs there during the fair.
Copies of the letter also were submitted to the Wallowa County Fair Board and the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners.
City Administrator Lacey McQuead said she spoke with Brinda Stanley of the fair board, who said she did not see other options for weigh-in and agreed that this process has worked well for years.
McQuead said the “no parking” signs were not enforceable and that’s why they were removed. She further explained the homemade signs were placed on public right of way and therefore Musia was asked to move them back onto private property.
Police Chief Kevin McQuead said that during the time, he was at the fair or monitoring the traffic and there were not any enforceable violations. The traffic was continuously moving, pausing only for short durations as animals were unloaded from trailers. The vehicles were not left unmanned so that in the event of an emergency, all vehicles would have been immediately moved. He said that at no point was Lyle Street completely blocked and emergency access was available.
The council made a recommendation to reply to Musia’s letter, thanking her for the photographs and information provided.
In another matter, the council approved a resolution dispersing American Rescue Plan Act funding in the city's general fund. Out of the $443,341.38 received from the U.S. Department of Treasury, $75,000 will be spent on replacement vehicles for the Enterprise Police Department and $2,506 will be allocated for replacement filters for the Enterprise Public Library air purifying system.
The council also was updated on a meeting between the city and Terminal Gravity. Councilor Jeffrey Yanke said a meter had been installed on the brewery side, allowing accurate water usage readings relating to the brewery specifically. With those calculations and the beer-production reports, the city is able to better estimate the amount of use being processed by the city sewer system. Public Works Director Shawn Young spoke of the impact a brewery can have on the sewer plant. Further information and a recommendation will be provided at the Oct. 10 council meeting.
The council also approved an event permit for Terminal Gravity, which plans its 25th anniversary Brewfest on Sept. 17.
In other business, the council:
• Conditionally approved a request from Paul Doherty to allow for an RV to park on his property to offer housing for a storm-repair crew (for work in Wallowa). The council agreed but asked for an update on progress and a timeline at its November meeting. Yanke requested approval with the following conditions: a review will be completed in November and the council has the ability to withdraw the approval if necessary.
• Agreed for the Motel Tax Committee to meet before the Oct. 10 council meeting to prepare a recommendation for CETRA applications. A member of the committee was absent, so no recommendation was ready.
• Approved an event permit submitted by the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness for its Live in Hope benefit fundraiser on Sept. 24.
• Heard Library Assistant Liz Cedarbrook who submitted the Library Department report before the meeting. During the meeting, she informed the council of a discussion with Lacey McQuead and the Library Committee regarding increasing the assistant position to 24 hours per week. The committee recommended approving the request, to which the council agreed. Also, Cedarbrook has revamped the job description for the position to better reflect the responsibilities. The Library Committee will again meet with Cedarbrook at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10 to discuss the option of dissolving the Library Board. An update will be provided at the October council meeting.
• Police Chief Kevin McQuead said there has been a delay in receiving expected computers and updated the council on remoting into the Justice Program.
• Young announced the completion of the road improvements across town and thanked the Wallowa County Road Department for its assistance on the projects.
• Agreed to hold its next regular meeting Oct. 10 and on Oct. 19 to hold a town hall meeting on a Department of Land Conservation and Development housing project.
