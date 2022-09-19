LyleSt 4077.jpg

Lyle Street runs behind the Wallowa County Fairgrounds in Enterprise and is often used for unloading fair livestock. A local resident complained to the City Council about parking problems on the street during the fair, but the council declined to take any action on the matter during its Sept. 12, 2022 meeting.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — A parking complaint involving the Wallowa County Fair was discussed by the Enterprise City Council when it met Monday, Sept. 12, but the council agreed no action would be taken.

Mayor Ashley Sullivan read a letter from Michelle Musia regarding parking on Lyle Street, which runs along the west side of the Wallowa County Fairgrounds. Livestock is regularly unloaded along that street to be ushered into the fair’s livestock arena.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.