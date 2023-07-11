ENTERPRISE — A request for a credit on utility payments to an Enterprise resident that had been made to the Enterprise City Council at its June meeting was denied at its Monday, July 6, meeting, according to a press release.
City Administrator Lacey McQuead said the council considered crediting back a portion of the equivalent dwelling unit cost, but after discussing it decided against the credit. The resident, Madeline Lau, had requested credit for two EDUs for two months.
Lau told the council at its June meeting that last year, she was approved for short-term rentals on property she owns. She said that after hearing concerns from neighboring properties and worries about the lack of workforce housing in Wallowa County, she decided to maintain the three structures as long-term rentals. She described her shock when she received the utility bill, which reflected three equivalent dwelling units (EDU) of sewer and three units of water.
Lau said she was concerned that the council was incentivizing short-term rentals, which in turn disincentivizes workforce housing.
McQuead said that the city’s rates resolution is specific about sewer EDUs and water units that are charged.
Councilors agreed that the resolution is clear and they don’t want to waver from it.
Also at the meeting, the council also:
• Heard a report from Police Chief Kevin McQuead, who said as tourist season is upon the city there has been an increase in speeding violations.
• Removed the moment of reflection that has regularly been a part of the council meetings at the beginning of each one for about seven years, Lacey McQuead said. The agenda item was originally requested by a single member of the council in years past; that councilor no longer is on the council. Following the discussion, Councilor Eric Stangel moved to discontinue the moment of reflection and remove it from the council agenda. The motion was seconded and passed.
• Mayor Ashley Sullivan read a resolution that approved a capital asset expenditure for a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, through state procurement totaling $54,028.58.
• Heard Library Director Liz Cedarbrook’s report in which she said that youths still are signing up for the summer reading program, even though there are just a couple of weeks remaining in the program. She said she will provide a more in-depth report at the meeting in August.
• Scheduled the next regular council meeting for Aug. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.