ENTERPRISE — A request for a credit on utility payments to an Enterprise resident that had been made to the Enterprise City Council at its June meeting was denied at its Monday, July 6, meeting, according to a press release.

City Administrator Lacey McQuead said the council considered crediting back a portion of the equivalent dwelling unit cost, but after discussing it decided against the credit. The resident, Madeline Lau, had requested credit for two EDUs for two months.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.