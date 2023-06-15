ENTERPRISE — A dispute over utility charges at short-term rentals in Enterprise was discussed Monday, June 12 — and tabled until July — by the City Council.

City resident Madeline Lau told the council that last year, she was approved for short-term rentals on property she owns. She said that after hearing concerns from neighboring properties and worries about the lack of workforce housing in Wallowa County, Lau decided to maintain the three structures as long-term rentals. She described her shock when she received the utility bill, which reflected three equivalent dwelling units (EDU) of sewer and three units of water.

(1) comment

chief1963
chief1963

So, when I become homeless next month, enterprise will give me three days notice to vacate? What’s Joseph’s take on this?

Report Add Reply

