ENTERPRISE — A dispute over utility charges at short-term rentals in Enterprise was discussed Monday, June 12 — and tabled until July — by the City Council.
City resident Madeline Lau told the council that last year, she was approved for short-term rentals on property she owns. She said that after hearing concerns from neighboring properties and worries about the lack of workforce housing in Wallowa County, Lau decided to maintain the three structures as long-term rentals. She described her shock when she received the utility bill, which reflected three equivalent dwelling units (EDU) of sewer and three units of water.
City Administrator Lacey McQuead said that the city's resolution on utility rates specifies that each unit is to be charged as a single dwelling, which means that each unit is responsible for a unit of water and an EDU of sewer.
Lau said she was concerned that the council was incentivizing short-term rentals, which in turn disincentivizes workforce housing.
Councilor David Elliott said that regardless of size, if it is a single-family dwelling, it will be charged as such.
Council President Jeff Yanke asked Lau what she would recommend to remedy the issue and she said the city should not incentivize short-term rentals.
The council agreed that a meeting needs to take place with the Public Works Committee to determine a solution and to gather more information about properties that are charged seasonally. The discussion was tabled until the July council meeting.
Homeless camping
In another matter, the council approved an ordinance establishing a policy to comply with a bill passed by the 2012 legislative session that establishes rules for how a city is to provide notice to homeless persons camping on public property when that property is being closed to camping. The bill requires officials to give 72 hours notice before clearing a camp. It also gives instructions on how the city is to oversee and manage personal property it removes from an established campsite.
City attorney Wyatt Baum prepared the resolution and the council approved it.
Downtown parking
The council also was informed about an email McQuead received from Superintendent Landon Braden of the Wallowa County Education Service District, who requested signage for parking spaces to be used by tenants at its building once apartments there are complete.
Spencer Shelton, Public Works foreman, said doing so could open the door for more people to request similarly dedicated parking spaces. After discussion with the council, concerns regarding setting a precedent, the lack of infrastructure and available parking, it was determined that the request would be denied until after the apartments are completed and the council could better determine the impact.
Other business
The council also:
• Heard a report from Fire Chief Paul Karvoski who stated on the record that his department can use any American Rescue Plan Act money that is still available to purchase equipment that needs upgrading.
• Heard a report from Library Director Liz Cedarbrook, who said it's in the middle of the Summer Reading Program and 150 people, including 13 teenagers, are registered for the program. Cedarbrook said a scavenger hunt that is currently taking place around the city, and announced that the Enterprise Public Library, along with the Wallowa and Joseph libraries, will be setting up a booth during the Wetlands and Watershed Festival.
• Heard a report from Police Chief Kevin McQuead, who discussed speeding violations throughout town, specifically by the Skate Park.
• Was unable to specifically set a date for the July meeting, as no quorum is expected to be available July 10, which would be the normal date for a council meeting.
So, when I become homeless next month, enterprise will give me three days notice to vacate? What’s Joseph’s take on this?
