ENTERPRISE — Terminal Gravity Brewery Co. has taken steps to reduce its water consumption, the Enterprise City Council learned at its meeting Monday, Feb. 13.
Concerns have been raised about the amount of water consumed at the brewery and brewpub, and Monday's update was part of the efforts to resolve them.
An email from Natalie Millar, CEO of Terminal Gravity, outlined upgrades that the business has made to curb its water consumption.
City Administrator Lacey McQuead also said that new water meters had been installed at the business.
Two resolutions were approved by the council Monday. One was to approve the purchase of a 2022 Ford F-250 for the Public Works Department at a cost of $55,385.37. The other was to correct an overlooked item dealing with a transfer of funds for purposes of negotiating with the city's police union. The expense is anticipated every three years as negotiations begin for a new contract.
In another matter, the council approved a request from the Enterprise Landmarks Commission regarding the city's Design Guidelines for Historic Preservation. McQuead noted the modifications that frequently need to be made regarding the owners and names of historic structures in Enterprise. The commission recommended, and the council approved, listing the buildings under addresses only and not including owner names in the guidelines.
In other business, the council:
• Heard a report from Fire Chief Paul Karvoski, who said he has not yet heard back from the State Fire Marshal’s Office on a grant request for a new truck. Karvoski said he hoped to have an answer any day. He also explained that the Volunteer Fire Department responded to 91 calls for service last year; 35 of the 91 were to assist the ambulance on medical calls.
• Approved the appointment of two people to the city’s Planning Commission. Marc Stauffer was appointed to Position No. 1 and Eddie Kilner was appointed to Position No. 2.
• Was reminded by McQuead of the public meeting regarding housing scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 22 for the Department of Land Conservation and Development Grant. The open house meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at Hearts for Health, 606 Medical Parkway. It also can be attended via Zoom at the meeting link meet.google.com/myr-btdm-ozo or by phone 267-797-3733 with the PIN of 229988306.
• Was reminded of the next council meeting, scheduled for Monday, March 13.
