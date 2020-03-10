Three members of the Enterprise School FCCLA made a multimedia address before the Enterprise City Council at its Monday, March 9, meeting promoting the planned activities center to be built at the ballpark on Park Street near the Wallowa County Fairgrounds.
Claire Farwell, Jackson Decker and Kasey Duncan, accompanied by school board member Kate Fent gave a multimedia presentation emphasizing the need for the 115-by-75-foot activities center, showing photographs of the ballpark covered in snow in the spring when baseball practice needs to begin or rain on the field in the fall during soccer season.
Public Works Director Ronnie Neil said bids for the project go out April 1. The FCCLA youths said it was anticipated groundbreaking on the center would take place in late June.
City Administrator Lacey McQuead said there is no set completion date for the building. She said the city hopes the majority of the work will be accomplished after baseball season is finished for the year in the county so it will be ready for next year.
Also at Monday’s council meeting, requests for seven Community Economic Tourism Related Activities (CETRA) grants of $2,000 each were made by community residents for activities planned over the coming year.
The residents and the activities they were seeking funding for were:
• Janis Carper, of the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance, requested grants for the Courthouse Concert Series that runs from June through August and the Sept. 5 Juniper Jam Music Festival.
• Lee Daggett spoke for the June 20 Mountain High Bronc and Bulls to be held at the fairgrounds.
• Candy Bunn spoke for the Main Street Show and Shine to be held Aug. 14 and 15.
• Sondra Lozier promoted Hells Canyon Mule Days, scheduled for Sept. 11 to 13 at the Fairgrounds.
• Chuck Anderson sought funding for the Oregon Alpenfest, planned for Sept. 24 to 27. Anderson noted that although the majority of the Alpenfest takes place at Wallowa Lake, he expects attendance this year to be the largest ever, with the performance of Molly B and the Squeezebox.
He noted that he expects that in addition to rooms at the lake and in Joseph being fully booked, rooms in Enterprise also will benefit. He also said he’s asking for a grant largely because the Alpenfest begins in Enterprise with the walking procession down Main Street to the courthouse and its opening proclamation and music in the courthouse gazebo.
McQuead said she would have the CETRA grant requests ready for the council’s approval at the next meeting, to be held at 6:30 p.m. April 13.
