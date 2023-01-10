ENTERPRISE — A possible Regional Main Street Program will be moving forward in Enterprise, the City Council was told at its Monday, Jan. 9, meeting.
Eli Heindricks, who is working with the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District, and who attended council meetings in 2022 to discuss the possibility of such a program, came to announce that the program will be moving forward.
The program includes support for historic preservation, new businesses and downtown improvements; access to special funding; and a structure for collaborative efforts to increase livability and maintain vibrancy of small rural towns.
Heindricks spoke of the need for volunteers to serve on the two committees for the program. City Administrator Lacey McQuead said she will follow up with the council next week, asking if anyone is interested.
In other business, the council:
• Heard a report from police Chief Kevin McQuead, who was unable to provide a statistic report, as the county computer system has been down. The chief also spoke of the problems the department has been having with its radios.
• Heard Public Works Director Shawn Young praising one of his employees, Andrew Polumsky, as he is the one who sanded the streets on Christmas Eve.
• Heard Lacey McQuead’s presentation to the council with Department Manager Contracts before the meeting. Councilor Corey Otten recommended not allowing a rollover of holiday hours, instead requiring any unused hours to be paid out at the end of every year. The council agreed. A motion to approve the department manager contracts was made and passed.
• Learned, from librarian Liz Cedarbrook, that the new library assistant, Sara Averbeck, has been hired and began working last week.
• The council held an executive session to conduct deliberations on labor negotiations. No action was taken when the council resumed its regular session.
