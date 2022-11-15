ENTERPRISE — Three ordinances were approved by the Enterprise City Council when it met Monday, Nov. 14.
The council approved an ordinance to disband the Library Board and leave direction of the city’s library to the council’s Library Committee and the librarian.
Assistant Librarian Liz Cedarbrook announced the hiring of Jean Lee as the new assistant who will replace Cedarbrook when she replaces Librarian Denine Rautenstrauch. The latter retires from her post Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Another ordinance approved by the council was the last step in finalizing the Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan, which has been in the works for a long time, city Administrator Lacey McQuead said.
She said that this large and comprehensive plan document can be found on the city’s website, as well as the Wallowa County website.
The third resolution approved by the council involved dispersing American Rescue Plan Act Funding in the city’s general fund.
In another matter, the council viewed a request submitted by Andy McKee for the installation of an electric vehicle charger in the city. McQuead suggested having the Public Works Committee research the long-term cost, longevity of the device and anticipated revenues on such a charger.
Councilor Rick Freeman said he does not believe it is the city’s responsibility to install or maintain an EV charger. Councilor Jeffrey Yanke said he wants to get ahead of the issue by allowing the city to install a couple of the chargers elsewhere in hopes of eliminating the need for them downtown. Councilor David Elliott shared his concerns for the cost and long-term maintenance and possible replacement. The Public Works Committee will research the issue and give an update at the December council meeting.
In other business, the council:
• Presented Council President Jenni Word with a vase, thanking her for 10 years of service to the Enterprise City Council and the residents of Enterprise. The council thanked her for all her work over the years, stating she leaves behind big shoes to fill. Police Chief Kevin McQuead thanked Word for her unwavering support over the years. Due to a planned absence from the December meeting, this will be Word’s final meeting on the council. Eric Stangel, who won the Nov. 8 election for Word’s council seat, was present at the meeting.
• Approved an event permit for the Dec. 10 Winterfest Celebration downtown where there will be a parade, Santa Central and a variety of vendors booths.
• Agreed the next council meeting will be Dec. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.