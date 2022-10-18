ENTERPRISE — A concern over billing for water usage at Terminal Gravity Brewing Co. made progress Monday, Oct. 10, during the Enterprise City Council meeting, according to a summary presented by City Hall.
City Administrator Lacey McQuead provided a memo to the council from Oct. 6 describing a meeting she had with Natalie Millar, CEO of Terminal Gravity. There had been concern that the brewery portion of the business was using more water than it was being billed for, but after gathering data, it appears the restaurant side is using the most.
The focus on monitoring the usage will be directed at the restaurant, according to the memo. McQuead said Millar will be working to upgrade some equipment and meeting with staff to develop ways to limit the amount of water used. Once the meters are read in April, staff will have a better understanding of how to correctly bill both portions of the business.
Public Works Director Shawn Young recommended requiring Terminal Gravity to install a new touch-read meter on the brewery side for better access by the city’s Public Works Department, a suggestion the council agreed on.
In other business, the council approved a resolution to spend some of the $443,341.38 the city has received from the federal government under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Approved were:
• $3,120 to repaint the city library.
• $10,591.74 to purchase equipment for the Public Works Department.
• $9,825 for a new room at City Hall.
• $93,025.81 for the partial cost of paving.
In another matter, Eli Hendricks of the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District presented the idea of a Main Street program that would be managed by a select group of individuals or an agency that would support a regionally based program.
McQuead said that the Main Street Program has not been active for a few years, and recommended such a regional project like this, to which the council agreed. The program, she said, supports cities in applying for rehabilitation grants, improvement grants and develops programs for main streets.
Hendricks said he will move forward on more planning and return to the council with more information as the program progresses.
The council also heard a request from attorney Rahn Hostetter for a zone change of property by the Joseph State Airport. This property is directly within the overlay zone for the city of Enterprise, which protects the city’s water resource.
Hostetter spoke of the request to rezone the subject property to a rural zone. This would allow for more options, such as light industrial and multifamily residential.
McQuead requested a copy of the application to send to legal counsel for the city. Hostetter told that council that while he understands that the council could object, the objection most likely would not stand and he is asking for council support. McQuead said she will forward all documents to legal counsel for review prior to the first hearing. Hostetter said he expects the first hearing to take place in November. Lacey invited Hostetter back to the November council meeting for further discussion, once counsel has an opportunity to look over the documents.
In other business, the council:
• Heard a request for propane tanks to be placed in front of the building owned by Dave and Lori Brandt at the corner of Southwest First and Main streets. The Brandts want to place the tanks on the south side of some stairs. McQuead said that this is something the city has never approved, so she wanted the opinion of the council before sending it to the Zoning Commission.
The council agreed it is a good option considering the Brandts no longer have the option of adding to the tanks in the alley. They said they will submit an application to the city and the application could come before the Zoning Commission in November.
• Approved three community-economic-tourism related activities grants of $2,000 each for Fishtrap Fireside, the city ice rink and Wallowa Land Trust.
• Approved an event permit for downtown for the annual Trunk or Treat. The event will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 on Main Street between River and First streets.
• Set Oct. 19 as a town hall meeting to take input on the Department of Land Conservation and Development Housing Project.
• Set Nov. 14 as the next regular council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.