ENTERPRISE — Local government rarely stirs up a hornet’s nest, but there’s one brewing in the race for Enterprise City Council Position No. 1.
On the ballot will be Devon Maxwell Sundman — who goes by Maxwell — seeking to fill a vacancy left by departing longtime Councilor Jenni Word. But Maxwell’s opponent isn’t on the ballot.
It’s Eric Stangel, who is mounting a write-in candidacy prompted by Maxwell’s run.
“It came to the attention of some community members that (Maxwell) was running unopposed and she had some pretty outspoken views,” Stangel said. “Our views don’t align and she seems to have a disdain for the country as a whole.”
He said she’s expressed those views on social media, but they have since been removed.
Stangel said he decided to run more than a week after the deadline to get on the ballot.
Being listed on the ballot “would’ve been my preference,” he said.
Social media frayStangel pointed to social media posts by Maxwell as a key reason why he entered the race. He said the posts used repeated vulgarities to express disdain for many American institutions. He said the posts indicated that Maxwell was not someone whom he and his friends and acquaintances wanted representing them.
“I didn’t think they aligned with my values and a lot of people in the community,” he said.
Maxwell said the TikTok posts were part of a research project she’s working on in her master’s degree studies at Northwestern University to study the “effects of gender or sex and perceived political party affiliation.”
She said she and her husband, Doug, each posted videos using vulgar language from a liberal’s point of view to describe Republicans. She said the language was similar to that which had been used by Republicans and directed toward liberals following the 2020 electoral loss by then-President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden.
She said she got the framework for the study from a book by Monika McDermott and published by Oxford University Press called “Masculinity, Femininity and American Political Behavior” that was based on the 2016 election in which Trump beat Hillary Clinton.
“I wanted to see what the reaction to liberals saying the same thing that Republicans had been saying online about liberal people,” Maxwell said.
Out of context?Maxwell said Stangel took the videos “out of context” and posted them on his campaign website without her permission. She said they were removed in late September since they were her intellectual property.
Stangel agreed the videos were posted without context, but added, “They were her words.”
“I don’t want to misquote her. I’m not trying to spread nasty things,” Stangel said. “But couldn’t research have been done another way?”
In a more recent TikTok post, Maxwell explained what she had been trying to achieve. She said to accomplish the goals of her study, she had to use virtually the same language from both political sides.
“I really couldn’t change the language that Republicans were using about liberals without changing the situation or it wouldn’t be representative,” she said.
Then, she said, she and her husband began receiving a “flood of hatred and death threats. I couldn’t just sit by and wait for something to happen to us.”
Maxwell apologized for any misunderstanding.
“I knew I was hurting people’s feelings and Eric wasn’t providing any context as to why they were out there,” she said via TikTok.
Commitment to serviceMaxwell said her reason for running is her commitment to public service.
“I decided to run as a public service to all residents of Enterprise,” she said. “My personal beliefs don’t have any effect on my role as a public servant and I think that’s what we need in a public servant.”
Maxwell, 26, has lived in Enterprise for just over a year, although she regularly visited relatives here for many summers. She and her husband moved to Wallowa County and she works as a paralegal and is a full-time student at Northwestern studying public policy and administration.
While working on her degree, she was appointed to the city Planning Commission in April. Her studies helped her learn much about public policy and ways to provide affordable housing, which came in handy on the Planning Commission.
“I see a need for that, and on the commission, there’s a lot you can’t do,” she said. “The big part I can bring is experience in grant writing. We can take back our tax dollars and reinvest them in affordable housing.”
She said the lack of housing has led to a shortage of workers at many businesses.
Stangel, 39, is a lifelong resident of Enterprise — except for a decade when he went to college where he obtained degrees in precision machine technology and diesel technology. He spent about eight years living in Walla Walla, Washington, where he married his wife, Kathryn.
“I left for about 10 years and made my way back,” he said.
Stangel works at his family’s Stangel Industries, and manages the shop that does heavy equipment repair and fabrication.
Although they have their differences, he agrees with Maxwell that affordable housing is a major need in Enterprise.
“It’s been a growing concern so it’s been on everyone’s radar,” he said. “I’d work to foster growth for the workforce.”
He also wants to promote business growth.
“We’re a little bit stagnant in economic growth,” he said.
Another issue Maxwell sees as vital is updating the city ordinances.
She’s been reading the city codes, something her background as a paralegal helps her with.
“A lot of them have not been updated in nearly 100 years,” she said. “A lot of them are not constitutional and open the city up to liability.”
One example, she said, bans the carrying of a concealed weapon, which state law allows with a permit.
“As most of us are aware, you can have a permit to carry concealed firearms, whether or not you like it,” she said.
Another is a bit more archaic.
“Another city code makes it misdemeanor for a man to ‘catcall’ a woman,” Maxwell said. “No matter how indecent the act of catcalling may be, it’s still unconstitutional to say men can’t but the same rule doesn’t apply to women.”
Maxwell also emphasized that although she isn’t part of a well-established local family, that shouldn’t affect her ability to serve on the council. She also wondered why a lifelong area resident only now decided it was time for public service.
Stangel said that while he’s served with a number of volunteer organizations, the timing hadn’t been right for a run for office.
“It’s not that I haven’t thought of it, I just didn’t think the timing with a young family and trying to run a business that I haven’t gotten to that point,” he said. “Now it’s something I can make the time for.”
As for Maxwell’s social media posts, he says it’s “admirable” that she wants to get involved with the council, but he’s still uncertain about the posts.
“This stuff is disturbing. I just wanted to feel like we had representation for our community,” he said. “I didn’t feel like those videos depicted someone I would want representing me. I hope that’s factual and that’s not who she is.”
