city hall.jpg

The Enterprise City Council meets at City Hall the second Monday of each month.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File Photo

ENTERPRISE — Sewer rates and other utility fees in Enterprise were increased by a resolution approved Monday, April 10, by the Enterprise City Council.

The rates become effective July 1. An amendment was added to the resolution for the city to send a notification to residents to explain the increases.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.