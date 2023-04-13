ENTERPRISE — Sewer rates and other utility fees in Enterprise were increased by a resolution approved Monday, April 10, by the Enterprise City Council.
The rates become effective July 1. An amendment was added to the resolution for the city to send a notification to residents to explain the increases.
The rate increases include:
• An after-hours callout increase from $150 to $200. It was noted that $150 does not cover the cost to the city for an employee to respond after hours.
• A winter disconnect and reconnect fee was increased from $35 to $200 because there are added steps that require additional time and process when the service is disconnected for an extended period.
• A street maintenance fee increase from $1 to $3 per month. The city's Street Fund will combine with the state Street Tax Fund to sustain and meet the necessary match for the grants the city applies for, so an increase is needed, city officials said.
• A sewer-rate increase of 1.5% every year for three years. Sewer rates have increased only 10% in the past 10 years, city officials said. With price increases in materials and services and the modifications that are required this year, current sewer and water rates will not cover the increased costs. The increase in rates will help offset those increased costs.
• An increase in the one-time annual cross-connection fee from $6 to $15, as the cost for the new program has increased.
In another matter, the council approved $2,000 from motel taxes to each applicant for Community-Economic-Tourism Related Activities (CETRA) grants that were tabled March 13. Those grants included requests by Janis Carper for the Juniper Jam and the Courthouse Concert Series, Sondra Lozier for Hells Canyon Mule Days, Larz Stewart for the Woodlands & Watershed Festival and Candy Bunn for the Main Street Show & Shine.
The council also approved a request for an annual $250 sponsorship for the Eagle Cap Shooters. Police Chief Kevin McQuead said the sponsorship helps with the improvements the group is making to the shooting range.
In other business, the council:
• Discussed electric vehicle chargers with Sondra Lozier, a local businesswoman and Mule Days official, who asked how many chargers are currently located in Enterprise. The council said that there were three, but with a harger being removed from the fairgrounds, there are now two.
The council discussed the matter further and agreed there is a need for more chargers. It also was noted that training and grant opportunities in this area are becoming available.
• Heard a report from Public Works Director Shawn Young, who said the weather needs to change in order for his department to get caught up on spring activities. He said that the improvements at the Babe Ruth field are approximately 90% completed, the boys and girls Little League fields are approximately 99% completed and the high school softball field has a bit more work to be done, but nothing that will keep the team from playing.
• Heard a report from Fire Chief Paul Karvoski, who announced the grant award for the new wildland brush truck. He said two more grant cycles are coming, bringing additional opportunities to apply. Karvoski also said that the Volunteer Fire Department is in need of more volunteers.
• Heard a presentation by city Administrator Lacey McQuead on the 2021-22 financial statements and audit as submitted by Hanford and Associates and a related corrective action plan. McQuead said such corrective action is not uncommon for smaller cities in the wake of an audit. The council approved the plan.
• Set the next council meeting for Monday, May 8.
