ENTERPRISE — Water and waste were two of the highlights of Monday’s Enterprise City Council meeting, as officials discussed low water pressure and what to do with biosolids from the city sewage treatment plant.
Water pressureFire Chief Paul Karvoski said he’d received phone calls from residents wondering about the low water pressure and he assured them the Fire Department has plenty of access to water if a fire should erupt.
He noted that although the city system’s pressure is down, the water still flows.
“We’ve got water,” he said.
Lacey McQuead, city administrator, said a pump that directs water to the east side of Enterprise needs replacing and the Public Works Department hopes to have that done soon.
“We have to get a replacement pump,” McQuead said. “It doesn’t mean we don’t have water. It just means we don’t have the pressure everybody is used to.”
She said when they get the pump replaced, “we’ll be back to having the same pressure we had before we put the new system in” in 2016.
She wasn’t sure exactly when the new pump would be installed, but said she hoped to know by today, Wednesday, Sept. 13. She said one option she has investigated would cost just over $20,000 to repair the pump.
“The city is not even close to running out of water,” McQuead said.
Councilor David Elliott added, “We have winding waters everywhere.”
However, McQuead said, the pounds per square inch of water pressure is markedly low.
“We’re supposed to be at 20 psi,” she said. “Right now we’re at 12 static and 8 flowing.”
Solid wasteAnother matter discussed Monday was the city’s plans for the disposal of biosolids — the dry matter gleaned from human waste at the sewage treatment plant.
City Public Works foreman Spencer Shelton said Aug. 24 that he has been informed that the county’s Ant Flat Landfill is running out of room for the biosolids. The landfill still has some room, but the city is being urged to find another solution.
Shelton was not at Monday’s Enterprise council meeting, but Sewage Treatment Plant Supervisor Dave Wilkie was and said the city is still in the early stages of determining what equipment the plant needs and its cost. One item he knows needs replacing is a blower used in the plant and that it could arrive by Sept. 19.
He said Monday he still isn’t certain, but shipping the old equipment to Virginia to be either rebuilt or replaced is the likely solution. He said he believes purchasing new equipment is likely the most cost-effective solution. He recommended purchasing a new blower, but did not mention the cost.
“I’m not trying to spend money,” he said. “I’m just trying to make sure I get something that’s quality for the city.”
County Commissioner Susan Roberts, the commissioner who most closely deals with the county’s Solid Waste Department, said she hasn’t yet been contacted by the department or any of the cities in the county that deposit biosolids at the landfill. She said she is not aware how close the landfill is to being full.
“About every seven to eight years we have to dig a couple of new pits,” she said, adding that she’s not sure just how much room is left at Ant Flat.
She said she also knows that, in addition to Enterprise, Joseph and Wallowa both have sewage treatment plants that produce biosolids in need of a disposal site. She said there are other options beside the landfill.
Wilkie said the city may begin contacting farmers to contract with them to deposit the waste on their croplands to be used as fertilizer since it contains nitrogen. That plan, too, is still in the early stages, but he said he has contacted some farmers who seem agreeable to the idea.
County Solid Waste Department foreman Ed Gomes was on vacation and unavailable for comment.
Other businessIn other matters, the council:
• Heard a presentation from representatives of Oregon’s Alpenfest, which takes place in Enterprise, Joseph and at Wallowa Lake. Stefan Hasselblad, the new alpenmeister for the festival, urged the council to approve a grant from the money the city receives from a motel tax.
• Heard other requests for motel tax grants also that were read by McQuead from representatives of the Wallowa Valley Ice Rink in Enterprise to fund expenses there and from the Eagle Cap Shooters Association to help fund expenses related to Hunter Safety courses the association oversees. All three grants, McQuead said, must first go to a council committee to be discussed and then voted upon by the council.
• Set the next regular council meeting for Oct. 9.
