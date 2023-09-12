ENTERPRISE — Water and waste were two of the highlights of Monday’s Enterprise City Council meeting, as officials discussed low water pressure and what to do with biosolids from the city sewage treatment plant.

Water pressureFire Chief Paul Karvoski said he’d received phone calls from residents wondering about the low water pressure and he assured them the Fire Department has plenty of access to water if a fire should erupt.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.