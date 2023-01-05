ENTERPRISE — One new council member will be sworn in Monday, Jan. 9, when the Enterprise City Council holds its first meeting of the new year at City Hall.

Eric Stangel, who won a write-in campaign over Devon Maxwell in the Nov. 8 election, will be sworn into take council Position No. 1, formerly held by longtime Councilor Jenni Word.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.