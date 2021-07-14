ENTERPRISE — An Enterprise couple is disputing the findings local officials used to determine what caused the fire that led to extensive damage of their home last month.
Much of the top-level deck on the three-story home of Richard and Reta Griffith — a home that includes a daylight basement — and the garage is among what is known to be damaged after a smoker caught fire June 11.
The extent of the damage is still unknown. The interior of the home has not been assessed.
Disputing the findings
Following last month’s fire, Enterprise Fire Chief Paul Karvoski said that a barbecue had caught fire, and the fire then spread to the home. Enterprise Police Chief Kevin McQuead also said that was the case.
Both Griffiths dispute that conclusion, saying that the now-damaged barbecue wasn’t turned on — and hasn’t been for years, Richard Griffith said.
Both also said Richard Griffith had not fallen asleep while the smoker was warming up. Instead, Richard Griffith said, he laid down for a few minutes while the smoker got going, and asked Reta Griffith to watch it during that time. The couple was preparing salmon to put in the smoker, they said.
“My wife was draining the salmon,” he said, adding he got the smoker prepared. “I said, ‘I am going to go lay down for a few minutes.’ My wife was tending that. Next thing she said, ‘The smoker and the house is on fire.’”
Both Karvoski and McQuead have said in follow-up phone calls they stand by their original report. McQuead said it’s more semantics than anything about whether the barbecue or the smoker caught fire, and added it does not really matter if Richard Griffith was asleep or not when he went inside.
“Whether he was sleeping, laying down or otherwise, he was not attentive,” McQuead said. “(It) still doesn’t make him criminal. It would make his insurance company question him.”
McQuead said, though, that because they found nothing that would point to a crime, there was nothing further for the police to gather.
“Nothing criminal (was done), so law enforcement isn’t going to take any other information,” he said.
A matter of minutes
Reta Griffith said it wasn’t more than a few minutes between the time her husband stepped inside the home and the time she saw smoke — then the flames.
“About five, 10 minutes. That’s why I was so astonished,” she said.
Reta Griffith said she immediately attempted to call 911, but the fire already had disconnected the couple’s phone line. After a couple failed attempts, the two got outside as quickly as possible, where a crowd already had gathered.
“I threw the phone down and ran outside. I was in such a panic,” she said.
Thankfully one of the individuals in the crowd, a neighbor, had alerted authorities.
“I told her, ‘I can’t call, my phone is not working.’ She said, ‘I already called 911,’” Reta Griffith said.
Once on the scene, crews worked quickly to get the blaze under control, though at one point there was concern they were going to lose the fight.
On the exterior, the damage is extensive. A large portion of the deck on the west side of the house is charred — so much so that Richard Griffith, in going back up to look at the aftermath, hasn’t ventured over to where the smoker and barbecue now sit because of concerns about the deck’s structural integrity. The attached garage also has damage, and the soffit along the back end is blackened. What the extent of the damage indoors is is unknown.
Reta Griffith said, other than stepping back in to grab a couple items since the fire, she hasn’t gone inside.
“It’s too depressing. I had to go in once because the police didn’t realize I had my insulin in the refrigerator,” she said.
Richard Griffith said the claim that he fell asleep — a statement originally given by Karvoski — gave an implication that he was negligent, which both Griffiths said was not the case.
“I did everything I could to keep the fire in perspective,” he said. “I haven’t had any problem, but this particular time, it caught the house on fire.”
The couple had the home inspected by a fire marshal on Tuesday, July 13. They hope the home can be repaired.
“I got out with my life, (and) my wife got out,” he said.
