ENTERPRISE — In commemoration of Daniel Hanson, a fund in honor of his love for play was set up and dedicated to adding more equipment to the current Enterprise Elementary School playground. Daniel was set to enter kindergarten in Enterprise but died in an accident in 2020.
What began as adding a few pieces of play equipment soon sparked the idea of adding equipment more appropriate for preschoolers and young elementary students.
Ideas soon became plans, and plans became action. With Damiana Maxwell and Sara Hayes, early intervention specialists with InterMountain Education Service District guiding the project, the addition to the current playground shifted its focus to a truly inclusive playground for all ages and abilities.
Key elements of the playground plan included smooth surfacing and transitions to allow for even walking and assistive equipment. Equipment was selected from input of elementary students and staff, occupational therapists, physical therapists, playground design consultants and other key experts to ensure all elements were included in the design.
With tremendous generosity from the community, $14,000 was raised and given toward the playground project in memory of Daniel, who attended the Enterprise Collaborative Preschool. Local grant awards of $38,000 and fundraising efforts have been contributed so far, including financial support from Enterprise Education Foundation, Lion’s Club, Wallowa County Local Community Health Partnership, Pacific Power and an organized can drive.
Another $135,000 in grant and monetary awards within Eastern Oregon have been awarded or are pending including: the Wildhorse Foundation, the Ford Family Foundation, Lewis & Clark, Oregon Community Foundation and InterMountain ESD. The generosity of Wallowa County shines through with donations including that of Rahn’s Sanitary in providing storage space for the new equipment and Enterprise Electric in the use of machinery.
The project broke ground July 5 with the installation of the new equipment to be the week of Chief Joseph Days. The project team remains hopeful all construction will be concluded by the first day of school in August, accessible for students during school hours and the community before and after school hours. The inclusive playground will allow for children and adults of all ages and abilities to enjoy what Daniel cherished most, play.
If interested in more information or in contributing to the project, please call Maxwell at 541-531-9535 or Hayes 541-263-0690.
