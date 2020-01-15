The Enterprise Elks recently held their 2020 Most Valuable Student Competition, and selected Foster Hobbs of Enterprise High School and Tishrei Movich-Fields, of Enterprise High School, as their 2020 Most Valuable Student Scholars.
Each student receives a $1,200 scholarship from Enterprise Lodge #1829 to use next fall for college. Placing second and receiving $800, are Malachi Roberts, of Joseph Charter School, and Anna Moholt, of Enterprise High School.
All four students advanced to the Northeast District Judging on Jan. 6, where first place received $1,800, second place received $1,600 and third place received $1,400.
Movich-Fields also placed first in the girl’s competition for our district, receiving an additional $1,800. She will advance to the State Scholarship contest in Salem in February.
Roberts was second in the boy’s competition at District, and will receive and additional $1,600, but will not advance to the State Competition, as only first- place winners advance. Both Moholt and Foster Hobbs placed 4th at district, but no money is awarded.
First-place winners from the seven district contest competitions advance to the Oregon Elks State Scholarship contest will be held in February in Salem. They also automatically advance to the Grand Lodge competition, along with 486 other scholars nationally.
Tishrei is the daughter of Jeff Fields and Randi Movich, and plans to attend Stanford University, and major in sociology. Foster is the son of Richard and Jennifer Hobbs, and plans to attend Colorado School of Mines and major in mechanical engineering. Anna is the daughter of Kendrick and Leslie Moholt, and plans to attend Lewis and Clark College, and major in Film Arts. Malachi is the son of Willie and Corrie Roberts, and plans to attend the University of Oregon, and major in business administration.
Last year, the Elks National Foundation provided more than $3.65 million in college scholarships to graduating seniors. This year’s amount will be similar, but as yet, is not known. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) is second only to the federal government in scholarships awarded to seniors in high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.