WALLOWA COUNTY — Jake Strickland and his family were in the right location, but that didn’t necessarily mean that the medallion was going to be easy to find.
On the morning of Friday, July 7, Strickland, his wife April and their two daughters, 9-year-old Violet and 6-year-old Hazel, were hiking up the Indian Crossing Trailhead toward Blue Hole. The Enterprise family was searching for a one-of-a-kind medallion that had been hidden somewhere on public lands in Wallowa County. Weekly clues to its location had been published in the Chieftain.
From the start, the Strickland family knew the search would be fun. By the time the second and third clues had been published, Jake Strickland said, April had a sense that the medallion (created by Stirling Webb and Nate Curtis) had been placed near Indian Crossing.
The fifth clue, published the previous Wednesday, with its reference to dogs bedding down in the snow on a cold winter’s night, solidified the family’s sense that Indian Crossing was the right place. So the family, complete with its two dogs, headed out there for a Friday morning outing.
But they still had a mile or so to go.
“One of the clues was talking about the regrowth,” Jake Strickland said, “so as we were hiking, I was saying, ‘We’ve got to keep going until we get to the old burn.’ Once we got into the old burn, we slowed down, and it paid off.”
Indeed it did. But it still required a reflection of sunshine off the medallion to clinch the deal.
Strickland and Violet were a little bit ahead of April and Hazel, who were with the two dogs. So the two “kind of slowed down and started looking around logs and whatnot.” The rules for the search specified that bushwhacking wouldn’t be required to find the medallion, so they knew it was likely to be somewhere in a clearing.
Strickland wandered around two old logs in the clearing to check out the side not visible from the trail.
The medallion was there, but Strickland almost missed it at first glance: Since it had been hidden more than a month ago, a patch of grass had grown and had partially obscured the medallion.
But the morning sunshine caught the medallion just so and the glimmer “caught my eye,” Strickland said. “And then it was right there. I looked at it and looked at it, and I’m like ‘That’s it. It’s right there.’”
After taking celebratory photos at the site, the Stricklands displayed the medallion to other family members and then headed to Webb’s business, Moonshine Glass Art in Enterprise, to report their find. The Stricklands also collected $500 in gift cards from local businesses.
The organizers of the medallion search already are thinking about next year’s effort.
Just for the record, here are the final three clues that would have been published each week had the medallion not been found:
Clue No. 6:
It’s not under cover
Not hidden beneath
To whomever may find it
Gift cards we bequeath
Clue No. 7:
On the last stretch
You count 1, 2, 3, 4
Get out your boots
To continue some more
Clue No. 8:
Between where the nimiipuu forded
And children now play
Watch where you are walking
Find it half way
Business sponsors for the medallion hunt included: Moonshine Glass Art, The Bookloft, Range Rider, Pier 303, Vali’s, Dollar Stretcher, B Bright Vintage, Sports Corral, Z’s BBQ, Enterprise Animal Hospital and Wallowa Lake Marina.
