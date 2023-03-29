EntFFA.jpg

Enterprise FFA members and their guests from Hope, Indiana, visit Erl McLaughlin's collection of antique machines at Sunrise Iron just outside of Enterprise before going on to last week's state convention. From left are Kolton Wallace, Kale Schwartzkopf both from Indiana, James Royes, Kylee Cunningham and Dawson Cudmore.

 Enterprise FFA/Contributed Photo

ENTERPRISE — Ten of the 19 Enterprise students who attended the Oregon FFA State Convention in Redmond received their 2023 State Degrees, according to a press release.

The convention was held in Redmond from March 16-19.

