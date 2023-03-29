ENTERPRISE — Ten of the 19 Enterprise students who attended the Oregon FFA State Convention in Redmond received their 2023 State Degrees, according to a press release.
The convention was held in Redmond from March 16-19.
ENTERPRISE — Ten of the 19 Enterprise students who attended the Oregon FFA State Convention in Redmond received their 2023 State Degrees, according to a press release.
The convention was held in Redmond from March 16-19.
The State Degree is the highest degree awarded in the state. In order to achieve this degree, students must earn and invest over $1,500, have participated in 30 FFA activities and have a record of 500 or more hours in their project as well as over 25 hours of community service.
The State Degree recipients were Madison Wigen, Tanner Kesecker, Trey Stewart, Codi Cunningham, Alexandra Rowley, Brandon Charlton, Tegan Evans, Lily Royes, Makenna Suter and Quincee Zacharias.
The chapter also had an Agricultural Issues team that presented on the issue of dams along the Snake and Columbia rivers and impacts on agriculture and water systems. This team consisted of Quincee Zacharias, Krystal Beckman, Jordyn Ellis, Lydia Yost and Alisha Melville.
Proficiency Awards are given in areas that showcase students who are outstanding in their agricultural field. This year the chapter had five applications from the district level move on to nationals. The first three listed are state winners. They are Maclane Melville: Grain Production & Fiber/Oil Production; Morgan Cameron: Agricultural Sales; Madison Wigen: Equine Science; Harlie Stein: Agricultural Processing and Star Agribusiness; and Codi Cunningham: Diversified Agriculture Production.
In the Talent Contest, Kimber Stein performed a piano piece.
Two students won scholarship awards. Lane Rouse won a senior scholarship sponsored by the state FFA alumni and will be attending lineman school this summer. Codi Cunningham received a scholarship to attend the Washington Leadership Conference this summer in Washington, D.C.
Enterprise FFA also had two youths visiting from their sister chapter in Hope, Indiana. They joined in attending the state convention and toured local businesses in Wallowa County.
reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.