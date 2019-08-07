Enterprise Fire Department open house

The Enterprise Fire Department had all the bay doors open with plenty of firemen in attendance on Saturday, Aug. 3. Not to worry, no fire was involved; the department was just hosting its open house to celebrate the completion of their new fire station; the old fire station being the casualty of a July 2017 fire that destroyed city hall. The project took 14 months and some $2.2 million to complete.
The open house included a free barbecue, hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4307, while volunteers provided condiments, salads and desserts. Firemen gave tours through the new facility and fire engines to both children and adults.
Wallowa County Emergency Services Manager, Paul Karvoski, thought at least 200 interested citizens had come out to enjoy the barbecue and peruse the department’s new digs.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Karvoski said. “We’re all moved in, and we get to show it off to the public.”
Karvoski said the new station is a huge improvement over the old one. The new station has eight bays for trucks, while the old station had only three bays which required the department to “stack” the trucks, sometimes three to a bay. Now the trucks have 10 feet between them. This facilitates getting them out faster to emergencies.
“We’re really happy with it,” Karvoski said. “It turned out great, and it’s set up for what we wanted it to do.”
