ENTERPRISE — One of Enterprise High School’s football coaches, Bruce Eien, is in Boise, Idaho, undergoing treatment for a tumor on his pituitary gland that could cause vision loss and other maladies.
Eien's wife, Brenda, said Monday night that her husband was in surgery, and that the procedure was going well. Brenda Eien said her husband likely would spend a couple of days in post-operation recovery and then likely would require some rehabilitation work.
On the GoFundMe account, Smid said “Our amazing brother, dad, uncle, friend and football coach Bruce needs our helping hand.”
She said that as of Friday, Dec. 9, $6,460 had been raised of a goal of $10,000.
“Our brother has recently found that he has a lump (tumor) on his pituitary gland,” Smid wrote. “After medical appointments and testing, they are finding that it has grown causing vision loss and mental confusion."
"On behalf of their family, his football players and (the) entire Wallowa community, we appreciate the love, prayers, and support," Smid wrote on the GoFundMe page. "If you are interested in helping them financially, any donations are beyond greatly appreciated. All funds raised will go to medical costs and related travel expenses.”
Enterprise High School head football coach Josh Harman said Eien was scheduled to undergo surgery on Monday, Dec. 12. Updates on his condition were not immediately available.
Eien is the offensive coordinator for the Enterprise High School Outlaws and has been in that role since August 2021, according to his Facebook page.
