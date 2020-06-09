A $125,000, three-year grant has been awarded to the city of Enterprise by the Community Oriented Policing Services Office, to fund a resource officer for Enterprise schools. City administrator Lacey McQuead reported this to the city council Monday, June 8.
“We hope to have a resource officer hired before the start of school,” McQuead said. “But that is solely contingent on when the funds will be received.”
McQuead said that in addition to focusing on the school, the officer will patrol youth activities in the community when school is out, such as during the summer.
Police Chief Joel Fish also told the council he was pleased with the outcome of Friday’s Black Lives Matter protest at the Wallowa County Courthouse and appreciated Oregon State Police in La Grande and the La Grande Police Department for sending officers to assist. He recommended sending a letter of appreciation for the assisting officers. His entire department and Wallowa County sheriff’s deputies policed the event. The Enterprise Fire Department and staff at Wallowa Memorial Hospital also were prepared.
Enterprise School Superintendent Erika Pinkerton, attending the meeting by phone, joined with Cassie Hibbert, project manager from the Wenaha Group, asked the city to partner with the school district on a grant application for the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School Grant. The project would construct sidewalks around school property. Since the district cannot apply itself, the city must apply on the district’s behalf.
The council agreed to submit a letter of intent to apply, which is due by June 15. The grant would require a 20% match for cities with fewer than 5,000 people, such as Enterprise. There is no estimated cost yet, but the grant could range from $60,000 to $2 million, Pinkerton said.
“We want it to be a part of our school’s culture to walk on the sidewalk and stay on the sidewalk,” Pinkerton told the council.
As a follow-up to the May council meeting, Public Works supervisor Ronnie Neil and Shawn Young met with Dan McCarthy and Dr. Ken Rose from Wallowa Memorial Hospital about their request that the city provide water to a proposed community garden on hospital grounds.
Neil suggested that to have water service to the proposed garden, service should be connected to the hospital’s existing irrigation system.
Neil also informed the council that the city will be applying for an Small City Allotment grant in hopes of being able to turn the lot to the south of the city park into a parking area. If awarded the grant, the city also plans to install a footbridge across the river there with a safety net and add sidewalks with handicapped access to the park.
The next council meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 13.
