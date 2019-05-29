Forty-one bright, ambitious, and happy Outlaws walked across the stage and received their diplomas as the Enterprise High School Class of 2019 on Saturday afternoon, May 25th.
Senior Shane Lund delivered the Welcome address to a packed gymnasium of family, friends, and well-wishers. Valedictorian Adagia Logan Latta and Salutatorian Sarah Renee Beaudoin-Evarts were all smiles as they provided their three principals of success: Thank your family for their support, be nice: simple kindness offers many rewards, and put effort into everything you do.
Members of the graduating class will be entering a diversity of professions. Some of their choices include: Coy Aschenbrenner plans to earn a Journeyman’s electrician license. Hayden Anton is aiming for a career as a heavy equipment operator. Chief Joseph Days Court member Katelynn Diggins plans a future as a welder. Justus Evan has his sights set on becoming a Navy SEAL. Boone Harrod aims to work as an Alaskan hunting and fishing guide. Dylan Marr plans to study Fire science and become a firefighter.
The college-bound students have raked in more than $400,000 in scholarship awards, including an all-tuition-paid scholarship to Portland State University for Gianna Espinoza to complete Pre-Med studies, a four-year, $40,000 scholarship for Jake Coggins to study business administration at Washington State University, and an Academic Excellence scholarship for $6000 per year for four years along with an Army GI Bill scholarship for Shane Lund to study Chemical Engineering at Oregon State University as an U.S. Army Reserve Officer.
It took only 41 minutes—and years of their hard work—to transform 41 students into 41 graduates. “It’s a happy day. We wish all of them well,” said Enterprise High School principal Blake Carlsen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.