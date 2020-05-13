Enterprise High School will have a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020, but it will involve more horsepower than usual.
The rescheduled event is May 23 at 1 p.m. at the football field.
Due to social distancing requirements, each graduating senior and their family will be in a vehicles during the ceremony. The format will include the traditional welcome, speeches by the salutatorian and valedictorian, senior song and the awarding of diplomas.
Following the ceremony, graduates and their families will parade around town.
