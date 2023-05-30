ENTERPRISE — Three valedictorians and a salutatorian led the way Saturday, May 27, as the 31 members of the Enterprise High School’s Class of 2023 received their diplomas and stepped off into a new role in life.

Valedictorians Madelyn Nordtvedt, Chase Duncan and Roan Flynn were joined by salutatorian Madison Wigen on stage and class President Eva Anderson.

