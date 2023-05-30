TOP: Roan Flynn, left, and Madelyn Nordtvedt lead their classmates of the Enterprise High School Class of 2023 during commencement ceremonies in the school gym Saturday, May 27, 2023. ABOVE: Salutatorian Madison Wigen addresses her fellow graduates of the Enterprise High School Class of 2023 during commencement ceremonies Saturday, May 27, 2023, as, from left, class President Eva Anderson, Principal Megan Hunter, school board member Heather Melville and Superintendent Tom Crane listen.
Just having received their diplomas, the 31 graduates of the Enterprise High School Class of 2023 toss their mortarboards in the air Saturday, May 27, 2023, during commencement ceremonies at the school.
Photos by Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
ENTERPRISE — Three valedictorians and a salutatorian led the way Saturday, May 27, as the 31 members of the Enterprise High School’s Class of 2023 received their diplomas and stepped off into a new role in life.
Valedictorians Madelyn Nordtvedt, Chase Duncan and Roan Flynn were joined by salutatorian Madison Wigen on stage and class President Eva Anderson.
