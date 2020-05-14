The Enterprise Public Library, shuttered since the COVID-19 outbreak hit Oregon, will begin reopening in a modified fashion on May 18.
The library will be staffed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday-Thursday. Patrons can contact the library for porch or parking lot pick-up of new materials.
Some other library services returning to Wallowa County:
The holds function has been turned on for Enterprise. You can browse the online card catalog and place items on hold, catalog.sage.eou.edu
Interlibrary loan will also resume May 18, though it may take longer to fill holds because some libraries are not staffed or only partially open.
Staff will gather and package those items and contact the patron for pick up. We will place your requests on the front porch at selected times or bring them out to the parking lot.
If you don’t have internet access or just don’t feel comfortable using SageCat you can call the library at (541) 426-3906. If you have other ideas or needs, call the library or email enterpl@eoni.com, or message us via Facebook.
All returns must be put in the book drop. Staff is not allowed to take returns from patrons at this time.
If Wallowa County remains at the current healthy status, this plan will be in place from May 18 through June 8. At that time an assessment will be made whether it is reasonable to open for scheduled appointments for browsing or limited internet access.
