ENTERPRISE — An Enterprise man was arrested twice in just over two hours over the weekend for driving under the influence of intoxicants, according to the Enterprise Police Department.
William Gabriel Rogers, 40, was stopped by Enterprise Police Officer Cody Billman about 10:18 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, while traveling north on School Street and cited for DUII, Police Chief Joel Fish said. Fish said he did not know what led Billman to stop Rogers. Rogers was then released to a third party, though Fish would not say who.
However, when Billman saw Rogers driving again, about 12:23 a.m. on Sept. 27, also on School Street, the officer stopped him again. This time, Rogers backed into Billman’s patrol car. He was again cited for DUII and transported to the Umatilla County Jail after being held in the Wallowa County Detention Center. Wallowa County Deputy Sheriff Paul Pagano investigated the crash between Rogers’ vehicle and the patrol car.
Fish said DUII is a Class A misdemeanor unless the offender has prior charges on his record. If a driver is convicted of DUII three times within a 10-year period, the crime becomes a felony, the chief said.
