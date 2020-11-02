ENTERPRISE — An Enterprise man was arrested Sunday, Nov. 1, on a variety of charges and taken to the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton where he was held on a bail of $10,000, according to police reports.
Connelly F. Brown, 51, was arrested by Enterprise Police on charges of fourth-degree assault, a felony; aggravated assault — strangulation, another felony; and three misdemeanors: menacing — simple assault, harassment — simple assault and interfering with making a report, according to jail records.
Enterprise Police Chief Joel Fish said Tuesday that the charges stemmed from a domestic violence incident that occurred Saturday, Oct. 31. Fish said Brown has since been released on bail.
Editor's note: This story has been updated.
