Enterprise Mayor Stacey Karvoski will step down from her post and the council will appoint one of its members to be mayor pro-tem at its May 11 meeting, effective June 1.
The announcement was made at the April 13 council meeting.
Karvoski said she will be stepping down because she’s moving outside the city limits and thus, no longer meeting the residency requirement to serve as an elected official for the city.
Karvoski joined the city council in January 2009. She was elected mayor in 2016 and took office in January 2017.
Also at the April 13 meeting, the Motel Tax Committee approved all CETRA Grant requests presented at the March meeting except for that for the Mountain High Broncs and Bulls, since that event has been canceled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Other grants, for $2,000 each, were approved for the Courthouse Concert Series, Juniper Jam Music Festival, Wallowa Resources Woodlands & Watershed Festival, Main Street Show and Shine, Hells Canyon Mule Days and Alpenfest.
