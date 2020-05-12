The city of Enterprise is getting ready to reopen after state-mandated closures over the COVID-19 pandemic, as the city council held its last virtual meeting Monday, May 11 and made plans to support businesses to reopen under Gov. Kate Brown’s most recent executive order.
City Hall’s doors will again be open to the public beginning Monday, May 18, although a budget committee meeting schedule for tonight will still be virtual.
“However, we will closely monitor the visitors in order to maintain social distancing and keep our staff safe,” said Lacey McQuead, city administrator.
She said one person will be allowed in the foyer at a time with others asked to wait outside for their turn. One-on-one meetings must be prescheduled. Customers are urged to either use the drop box outside City Hall or to pay online.
The council also approved letting food service-related businesses to place tables and chairs on sidewalks in front of their restaurants. No special permits are needed, McQuead said.
“We want to get businesses back up and running,” she said.
Under Brown’s order, restaurants may allow inside seating as long as social distancing is maintained. The sidewalk tables would allow for more customers at acceptable distances.
The city will require the restaurants to have their own garbage cans available to patrons who choose to eat outside.
In another matter, Council President Jenni Word was voted mayor pro-tem effective June 1 through the end of the year as Mayor Stacey Karvoski stepped down. Karvoski is moving outside Enterprise city limits, meaning she no longer qualifies to serve as a public official with the city.
McQuead said that in July, she will begin advertising for anyone interested in running for mayor in November. A candidate must file by Aug. 25. A new mayor will be sworn in Jan. 10, at which time Word will revert to her position on the council.
The council honored Karvoski for her 11 years of service both as a councilwoman from 2009 and as mayor since 2017. McQuead read a letter noting the many committees Karvoski has served on, expressed the council’s appreciation and presented her with a plaque.
“You are being honored with much appreciation and gratitude,” McQuead told the outgoing mayor. “We will miss you.”
Council members agreed.
“It’s nice to have someone on council who’s not there for their own personal agenda but to serve the public,” Councilman Larry Christman said.
Also, Dr. Kenneth Rose, of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, proposed creating a community garden on hospital property with water supplied by the city. Numerous questions were raised, including that of the cost to the city, which will be explored jointly by the city’s Parks Committee and Rose. McQuead said she would organize a meeting within the next week.
