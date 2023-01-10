Left: Officer George Kohlepp assisted in arresting eight DUII suspects during the months of July and August, 2022. Right: Officer Jacob Curtis recently completed the Drug Recognition Expert School, receiving the highest score in the class.
Officer Jacob Curtis recently completed the Drug Recognition Expert School, receiving the highest score in the class.
Enterprise Police Department/Contributed Photo
Left: Officer George Kohlepp assisted in arresting eight DUII suspects during the months of July and August, 2022. Right: Officer Jacob Curtis recently completed the Drug Recognition Expert School, receiving the highest score in the class.
ENTERPRISE — Two Enterprise Police Department officers have earned plaudits from the Oregon Department of Transportation for their work in identifying and arresting drivers who are alcohol- or drug-impaired.
The two officers are Jacob Curtis and George Kohlepp, who got the attention of ODOT officials as part of a statewide effort called Oregon Impact, which provides grants to law-enforcement agencies with an eye toward reducing impaired and distracted drivers.
As part of the paperwork involved in the grant, ODOT reviewed eight DUII arrests by Curtis and Kohlepp in July and August 2022. Six of the arrests were drug-related.
The numbers caught the eyes of state officials.
“It’s very impressive,” said Ryan Stone, impaired driving program manager for ODOT. “A pretty impressive output for city of Enterprise officers,” especially considering the size of the Enterprise police force. “It showed me that they were putting in the dedicated effort to actually go out and make the community safer.”
Stone was so impressed that he sent a message to Kevin McQuead, chief of police in Enterprise.
“I reviewed reimbursement claims from around the state, and the efforts of your officers, George Kohlepp and Jacob Curtis, stood out among others,” Stone wrote to McQuead.
Stone also was impressed that, in 2022, Curtis attended Drug Recognition School, which helps law-enforcement officers identify telltale signs that someone is under the influence of drugs. Curtis traveled to Medford for the class, and Stone attended it as well. Stone said Curtis had a “high rate of achievement in the class.”
Stone said that Curtis came to the class “with the enthusiasm and motivation we see from young officers. I think he’s on his way to becoming a real leader in the law enforcement community in this corner of the state.”
Stone added that officers with drug-recognition training are in short supply throughout Eastern Oregon, making Curtis’ achievement all the more notable.
McQuead shared the pride for his officers: “I’m extremely proud of my guys and the efforts they’re making.”
Curtis said getting the drug-recognition training was something he wanted to do after he developed a passion for tackling impaired-driving investigations. In 2022, he nabbed 22 DUII suspects. He said the training helped him recognize additional cases in which a driver is under the influence of drugs other than alcohol.
“I would say that most of my DUIIs have involved drug use, and not just alcohol. It only takes one crash, one fatality to impact our community,” he said.
DUII enforcement is increasingly important, Stone said, as the number of DUIIs is up substantially, along with the number of impaired driving-related crashes.
“Over the last few years the numbers have been trending in the wrong direction,” he said. (See the related box, this page.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.