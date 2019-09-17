According to a stipulated final order from the Oregon Government Ethics Commission, five members of the Enterprise School District board admitted to an executive meeting violation regarding the long-running dispute over the sports eligibility of a former EHS student, Justus Even. The commission conducted the investigation based on an ethics complaint by Ilene Wells, wife of then Enterprise basketball coach and athletic director, Larry Wells. Board members include Kate Fent as Chair and Position 4 representative; Mandy Decker in Position 1, Adrian Harguess in Position 2, Mike Weideman in Position 2 and Heather Melville, who is Vice-Chair and holds Position 5.
The five virtually identical letters charge that the board violated executive session law during a Dec. 3, 2018 meeting in which they voted to send a letter that addressed complaints made by Even’s parents about two school employees: Wells and high school principal, Blake Carlsen, who had determined Even was ineligible to participate in school sports because of a mid-year transfer issue. An executive session is a meeting in which a public board discusses information or records exempt from public inspection by law.
ORS 192.660(6) prohibits the board from taking any final action or making any final decision during an executive session. The OGEC found that the entire board violated the law in their actions.
Violation of ORS 192.660(6) is punishable by up to a $1000 fine, but the OGEC chose to give each board member a “letter of education.” As a result, each member agreed to the terms and conditions of the OGEC order without its completing the investigative phase. All the board member signed off on the stipulated final order on July 11 of this year.
