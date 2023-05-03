Editor's Note

Zak Bradshaw is the son of Chieftain reporter Bill Bradshaw. Other than helping develop the questions the Chieftain would ask of all the school board candidates, Bill Bradshaw was not involved in the reporting and writing of this story. 

ENTERPRISE — Two candidates, Zak Bradshaw and Chelsea Dawson, are seeking election to Position 3 on the Enterprise School Board. The incumbent in Position 3, Adrian Harguess, is not seeking reelection.

So that voters could get a better sense of the candidates and their positions before the May 16 election, the Chieftain sent questionnaires to each candidate. We’re printing their responses below, only lightly edited for style and grammar. (We also sent questionnaires to two unopposed candidates, Mike Wiedeman and Mackenzie Rodgers, and will run their responses on our website, wallowa.com.)

Mike McInally is the editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com

